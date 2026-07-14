Data Scientist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in strengthening and scaling a production-grade optimization solution in a data-intensive environment. The work combines advanced analytics, Linear Integer Programming, and MLOps, with a strong focus on making models reliable in production rather than only building prototypes. You will work across the full flow in a sophisticated Python codebase, from data wrangling and model improvement to deployment, monitoring, and stakeholder dialogue.
This role is a strong fit if you enjoy turning complex business needs into robust technical solutions and want to influence how optimization models evolve in production.
Job DescriptionYou will maintain and improve the existing optimization model by identifying limitations and implementing enhancements.
You will present model outputs and analytical insights to stakeholders, turn business needs into technical solutions, and continuously incorporate feedback into the product.
You will help ensure that the deployed AI product on GCP remains robust, efficient, and reliable through monitoring and ongoing maintenance.
You will improve data preparation and wrangling pipelines and integrate additional data sources to strengthen model inputs.
You will collaborate with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, and Product Managers to improve the performance, scalability, and reliability of the optimization solution.
You will implement MLOps practices for deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of machine learning models.
You will perform ad hoc analyses and create visualizations that support data-driven decisions across teams.
RequirementsSolid knowledge of discrete optimization models, including Integer Programming and Mixed Integer Programming
Strong Python skills and the ability to write clean, efficient, modular, and production-ready code
Experience developing and deploying machine learning models in the cloud, with strong knowledge of GCP
Hands-on experience with MLOps and CI/CD pipelines in a production environment
Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis
Ability to understand diverse data sources and build robust data wrangling and aggregation pipelines
Familiarity with DBT for data transformation
Good understanding of software architecture and experience maintaining AI models in production
Ability to communicate results clearly, translate stakeholder needs into technical solutions, and work effectively in Agile cross-functional teams
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8063557-2099987". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10002216