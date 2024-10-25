Data Scientist
2024-10-25
Job Description
As a Data Scientist, you will sit at the intersection of product and business, ensuring that data-driven insights align with operational needs and strategic goals. You will collaborate closely with the Service Delivery Manager and delivery teams to ensure products are developed with proactive and predictive capabilities, supporting real-time business operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and apply predictive models and advanced analytics to drive proactive operations and decision-making.
Leverage machine learning and statistical models to enhance product insights, predict future outcomes, and reduce operational disruptions.
Design and implement data models for prediction and forecasting, ensuring scalability and efficiency.
Understand data product development from ideation to release, including monitoring data flows and securing data ownership.
Collaborate with stakeholders in end-to-end product flow and design solutions that address future business needs and opportunities for proactive intervention.
Solve complex functional problems using both business logic and data analysis.
Qualifications
We imagine you to be someone who is passionate about people, technology, and data, with a drive for both operational excellence and cutting-edge analytics. One that would describe themselves a proactive pioneer, a data-driven thinker, and an efficiency enthusiast who is not afraid to break the mold or change the playbook.
What you need to succeed:
Years of experience in data science, machine learning, data analysis, or similar fields, with a focus on applying data models to real-time operations.
Ability to use Python, R, or similar tools for data analysis and modeling.
Solid understanding of data flows, information modeling, and web applications, with strong experience in data pipeline and product development.
Experience in building and deploying predictive models, as well as working with business stakeholders to ensure solutions are actionable and insightful.
Strong experience in SQL and working with data lakes or relational databases.
What is good to have:
Hands-on experience with predictive analytics tools and frameworks such as TensorFlow, scikit-learn, or similar.
Excellent problem-solving skills, with a passion for translating complex data into business solutions.
Experience in agile environments, working cross-functionally with stakeholders to prioritize tasks.
Proven ability to communicate data insights clearly to non-technical stakeholders, using concise and inspirational language.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position in our Liljeholmen office in Stockholm.
Application period is open but we will continue interviewing as soon as applications come in.
We are eager to meet you!
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount cards, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to creating an inclusive & diverse workplace with a dynamic and innovative culture.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
Benefits at H&M
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process. Så ansöker du
