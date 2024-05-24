Data Scientist
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who We Are
Advanced Analytics within Service Market is on a journey where everybody is invited, we work in networks and self-forming teams, collaborative priorities are made in our communities where we have data and knowledge. Our cultural transformation brings joy, energy and results. We always try new and love teaching and supporting.
You will find yourself in a stimulating environment, with senior experts as colleagues, with people who are energized by developing themselves and by bringing Volvo Groups service market logistics into the new era where we create value based on all the information at hand. The values are primarily in the areas of sustainability, service, inventory and cost, often through our cloud native products on Azure.
What you'll do
You will be responsible of applying a scientific mind-set in analysing large volumes of complex data. Typical tasks are, but not limited to; developing algorithms and services related to the analysed data using AI/ML, time series forecasting, optimisation, statistical modelling and analysis as well as working with unstructured text data using LLMs. We work mostly with Python, using machine learning libraries like scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch and Spark. You are heavily contributing to our journey to evolve analytics in the service market context. As we aim to involve the full organization you would be an ambassador of advanced analytics.
Who You Are
We think you have a degree in mathematics, computer science, statistics, physics, or related area and that you have some experience working with advanced analytics, complex systems and optimization using cloud based technologies to manage the amount of data needed. We appreciate creative problem-solvers who are passionate about their work. We hope you are a communicative person that values building strong relationships with colleagues and have the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms.
Knowledge in supply chain is a plus but not a requirement.
The position is flexible in Gothenburg, Eskilstuna, Lyon and Greensboro.
Sounds like you? Press apply button and join our team!
Last day to apply is June 9th.
You are most welcome to contact us if you are curious and want to know more:
Marcus Bohman at marcus.bohman@volvo.com
, Manager Advanced Analytics Europe
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us? Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09
Maria P Westermark 0739023314
