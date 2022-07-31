Data Science Specialist
2022-07-31
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Test Factory & Modelling belongs to the Systems Engineering & Quality (SE&Q) organization that leads end-to-end technical planning and system solution integration to ensure quality and deliverables in-line with the Innovation Strategy. Within the Test Factory & Modelling organization we have one team connecting Virtual Engineering Modelling & Data Science. We are now looking for an engineer with a deep know-how in Data Science and Applied Statistical analysis to join our team, ready to take on some of our most complex development areas.
Are you passionate about data science and statistical modeling? Are you triggered by the opportunity to be part of the development of our new sustainable products and solutions, collaborating with cross functional international teams?
This position is a permanent position and based in Lund, Sweden. In this position, travels can be needed from time to time
What you will do
As Data Science Specialist, you will be part of our development activities, solving customer issues and/or develop new solutions, your main tasks will consist of:
Lead and conduct statistical analyses
Coach engineers in statistical analysis, methods, and tools
Build statistical models
Be part of and/ or supporting development teams in defining, implementing, and communicating data driven learning loops and decision making
Contribute to the general know-how build up within data science and applied statistical analysis
Apply modern data science methods, e.g., machine learning, image processing, neural networks
We believe you have
The successful candidate has a combination of an analytical and practical mind. You have good communications skills and the ability to convey the key conclusions and learnings from complex data. We also believe you are an individual willing to strengthen the tecahnical competence by doing and showing ability to learn on the fly. As a person, you are accurate, analytical, organized and results oriented, with a systematic approach to problem definition.
Pro-active approach, structured working approach and problem-solving ability is part of your normal way of working. You enable fact-based decision making, take initiatives and support development activities. The role will require working both in teams as well as individually, and you enjoy both. Furthermore, you must have a personal drive and the ability to operate with uncertainty and complexity.
To be successful in this role you have deep knowledge and work experience (at least 3 years) of data science and applied statistical analysis as well as a genuine interest for statistical model building in engineering applications. Preferably you have practical hands-on engineering experience from development and manufacturing industries. Your educational background includes a MSc degree in Engineering, Mathematical statistics or equivalent. Programming & Physics knowhow are a plus and a PhD degree in a relevant field is a bonus. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2022-08-19
To know more about the position contact Jonas Ingby at jonas.ingby@tetrapak.com
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at Erika.bjerning@tetrapak.com
