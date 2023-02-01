Data Protection Specialist To Scania
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. An exciting transformation towards Autonomous, Connected, and Electrified transportation.
You will be part of the Storage & Server Virtualization Technologies group which is part of the Infrastructure department at Scania. We supply Scania with computing and storage capabilities and our group work towards having strong capabilities on-premises and working towards cloud capabilities in hybrid solutions.
This role is the leading force behind Scania's data protection, driving platform improvements from start to finish and securing service quality. You will be working in a technically large and multinational environment in a growing company. Is this sound like YOU? we are now looking for strengthening our team with a highly motivated Data Protection Specialist.
YOU WILL
As a Data Protection Specialist, you will belong to a like-minded high-performance agile team that is working cross-functional to assess the data protection needs of the business and securing that the platform delivers high-quality service.
Some of your responsibilities:
• Supporting the development and improvements of Scania's Data Protection platform, service delivery, as well as its maintenance, covering both on-prem Data Centers and Public Cloud providers.
• Taking care of the technical implementation, backup configuration, and maintenance of data protection.
• Creating documentation for the area of responsibility as well as designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting.
• Guiding and follow-up our Managed Service Provider in the operational delivery, instructions, and tasks.
• Assuming other related responsibilities on a case-to-case basis when needed.
• Business trips may occur to meet with customers, vendor events, and other VW brands.
YOU ARE
As a person, we believe you are a team player who gains motivation from taking initiative and driving improvements forward. You value collaborations, sharing knowledge, and having strong interpersonal and communication skills. In addition to that, you are meticulous with a good eye for detail, tech-savvy, curious, and willing to learn new things.
IN ORDER TO SUCCEED IN THE ROLE, WE ALSO SEE THAT YOU HAVE:
• A couple of years of experience in a similar position as a Data Protection Specialist in large or medium-sized
• Working knowledge of Dell Power Protect / Networker and DataDomains, as well as other data protection vendor products.
• Excellent communication skills in English in both speaking and writing along with an interest in creating relationships with others and practice in using agile working methods.
• Swedish and/or German will be highly appreciated but not mandatory.
• Knowledge of general network security awareness/understanding, operating systems, and databases are meritorious.
WE OFFER
To succeed in our mission we embrace diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. Our group is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. The work environment is international and your colleagues and stakeholders are representing different nationalities and companies. In this exciting and dynamic surrounding, you can influence the future IT landscape within the TRATON organization.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important assets, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include PERMANENT EMPLOYMENT from day 1 (no probation period!!), mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension, lunch at reduced prices, flexible working hours which support work-life balance, and much more.
Scania has a flexible view and approach to the working place and focuses more on achievements. We also offer a direct bus from central Stockholm to Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
