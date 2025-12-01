Data Protection Coordinator
2025-12-01
E.ON i Sverige är en del av den internationella energikoncernen E.ON SE med huvudkontor i Essen, Tyskland. Inom koncernen arbetar runt 70 000 personer i 17 länder. Runt om i Sverige arbetar runt 2100 engagerade medarbetare. Vårt nordiska huvudkontor finns i Malmö. I Sverige levererar vi el, värme och smarta energilösningar till drygt en miljon hushåll och företag. E.ON:s roll är att ta ansvar för och driva utvecklingen framåt, för att fler ska kunna ställa om. Med våra investeringar och våra kunders vilja att bidra arbetar vi för att fortsätta elektrifiera samhället och möta framtidens energibehov.
About us
You will join the Business Transformation department within Energy Networks, a dynamic unit driving operational and strategic change across the organization. Our mission is to enable efficient business development by providing processes and systems that support transformation initiatives. We work cross-functionally within the organization to identify initiatives, prioritize actions, steer development, and deliver solutions that make a real impact. This is a department where collaboration, innovation, and adaptability are key to shaping the future of our operations.
We're excited to welcome a new colleague to our team, and we hope it's you!
Your role
As a Data Protection Coordinator, you will play a key role in ensuring compliance with GDPR and related regulations while supporting the business in its transformation journey. Your responsibilities include coordinating GDPR processes, handling incidents and consult the organization in data protection questions. You act as a bridge between legal and business teams to translate complex regulations into practical solutions. You will drive improvements in our ways-of-working to make them more efficient and business-friendly, collaborate closely with IT to understand data flows across multiple systems, and coach and educate colleagues to strengthen GDPR awareness across the organization. Beyond operational GDPR work, you will contribute to shaping processes that embed data protection principles into new systems and ways of working.
In your role you will work closely with both experts in E.ON's legal department, and system owners in the business. Representing the business perspective your goal is to ensure solutions that are both compliant and aligned with operational goals.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you with a strong legal foundation and a business-oriented mindset. You have a law degree or equivalent academic background and knowledge of GDPR and related legislation. A specialization on IT and Digital is considered a strong advantage and experience working hands-on with data protection processes in large organizations is highly valued.
As a person you are analytical and structured, able to manage multiple cases simultaneously while keeping an eye on both details and the bigger picture. Your ability to interpret and apply regulations in a practical, solution-oriented way makes you a trusted partner to the business. You embrace change and thrive in a collaborative environment, working closely with others to educate, empower, and motivate colleagues on GDPR topics. You have a strong commercial mindset and can identify business-oriented solutions while ensuring compliance. Your curiosity and motivation to contribute to the energy transition are qualities we truly appreciate. Very good communication skills in English are required, and fluency in Swedish is highly appreciated.
The team
You will report directly to Jannic Christensen, Head of Business Transformation, who leads with trust and responsibility. Jannic empowers his team members to take ownership of their work while providing support when needed, fostering a strong sense of collaboration. His leadership is rooted in curiosity and motivation, encouraging change from a business perspective and building a culture where everyone contributes to shared success. In this role, you will work alongside another Data Protection Coodinator and several consultants responsible for GDPR topics within Energy Networks.
Warmly welcome to apply and join us on our journey to a sustainable society! The last application date is 15th of december.
If you have questions related to these positions, please contact the recruiting manager:
Jannic Christensen, +46 730 436702
If you have questions related to the unions, please contact:
Unionen, Unionen.EED@eon.se
Akademikerna, Akademikerna@eon.se
Mattias Andolfsson, Ledarna, mattias.andolfsson@eon.se
Mats Lundberg, SEKO, +46 730 499778 Så ansöker du
