Data Product & Platform Operations Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-07-15
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help strengthen a self-service data platform and business insights capability in a large retail environment where governed self-service, scalable data products, and reliable reporting are central to the roadmap. The role combines hands-on data engineering with platform operations, governance, observability, and cost control, giving you the chance to turn platform standards into repeatable ways of working.
You will primarily work within a platform-focused team while also supporting reporting and analytics delivery when needed. This is a strong opportunity if you want to influence how data products are built, operated, monitored, and improved in a modern Microsoft ecosystem.
Job DescriptionYou will build and operate data products in Microsoft Fabric, from ingestion to consumption-ready layers.
You will develop end-to-end solutions across Bronze, Silver, and Gold layers, including transformations, modeling, and publication.
You will create reusable templates, parameterized pipelines, metadata-driven ingestion patterns, notebook libraries, and other scalable delivery patterns.
You will implement data contracts, metadata standards, lifecycle controls, and ownership structures for domain-owned data products.
You will strengthen operational governance through data quality controls, validation rules, certification criteria, and supporting documentation.
You will implement and operate catalog, lineage, classification, ownership, and data quality capabilities using Microsoft Purview and Fabric-native functionality.
You will build dashboards and reporting for platform health, pipeline reliability, refresh status, usage, incidents, and cost visibility.
You will track SLAs and SLOs, improve incident routines and runbooks, and support continuous improvement of platform operations.
You will work with day-to-day FinOps, including capacity utilization, cost allocation, anomaly detection, and optimization recommendations.
You will support onboarding of teams to platform standards, working methods, and reusable engineering practices.
RequirementsStrong hands-on data engineering using PySpark or Spark, SQL, Python, pipeline orchestration, and incremental-loading patterns.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Fabric, or strong Databricks or Synapse experience with a clear transfer path to Fabric, including Lakehouse, notebooks, pipelines, and OneLake or equivalent concepts.
Experience building reusable pipelines and data products using frameworks and templates rather than only one-off deliveries.
Practical experience implementing governance related to data quality, metadata, catalog tooling, documentation, and operational controls.
Experience with monitoring, operational reporting, platform support, and troubleshooting.
Strong scripting and automation capability.
Ability to work across technical teams, governance stakeholders, and business stakeholders with strong documentation discipline.
Minimum approximately five years of relevant data-engineering experience with operations or governance exposure.
Clear communication skills in English.
Nice to haveExperience with Microsoft Purview, including catalog, lineage, Data Map, and quality capabilities.
Experience with Fabric operations, including Capacity Metrics App, Monitoring Hub, workspace monitoring, and usage reporting.
Experience with data-quality tooling such as Great Expectations, dbt tests, or equivalent.
Experience in FinOps or cloud cost management.
Experience tracking SLAs and SLOs and working with incident-management and platform-support processes.
Experience with CDC and event-driven ingestion.
Relevant certification such as DP-700.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8066972-2100858". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
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211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10003066