Data Product & Platform Operations Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-07-20
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help strengthen a self-service data platform in a global retail environment where governed reporting, reusable data products, and scalable platform operations are becoming increasingly important. The focus is hands-on: building data products on Microsoft Fabric while turning platform standards into operational ways of working that teams can actually use.
You will work across both platform and reporting needs, combining data engineering with governance, observability, and FinOps. That means shaping how data products are built, monitored, documented, and supported over time. This is a role for you if you enjoy moving between engineering depth and platform-wide improvement in an environment that is still taking shape, where your patterns and decisions will have lasting impact.
Job DescriptionYou build data products end to end on Microsoft Fabric, from ingestion to Bronze, Silver, and Gold layers, modeling, and publication.
You create reusable templates, parameterized pipelines, metadata-driven ingestion, notebook libraries, and repeatable delivery patterns.
You implement data contracts, metadata standards, lifecycle controls, ownership information, and governance practices that support domain-owned data products.
You strengthen catalog, lineage, classification, ownership, and data quality capabilities using Microsoft Purview and Fabric-native functionality.
You define quality checks, validation rules, certification criteria, and operational controls for reliable delivery.
You build and maintain dashboards for platform health, pipeline reliability, refresh status, usage, incidents, and cost visibility.
You track SLAs and SLOs, improve monitoring, establish runbooks and incident routines, and drive continuous improvement in platform support.
You manage day-to-day FinOps work, including capacity utilization, cost allocation, showback, anomaly detection, and optimization recommendations.
You support domain teams as they onboard to platform standards and ways of working, and contribute to reporting-focused Gold-layer preparation when needed.
RequirementsStrong hands-on data engineering using PySpark or Spark, SQL, Python, pipeline orchestration, and incremental-loading patterns.
Hands-on Microsoft Fabric experience, or strong Databricks or Synapse experience with a clear transfer path to Fabric, including Lakehouse, notebooks, pipelines, and OneLake or equivalent concepts.
Experience building reusable pipelines and data products using frameworks and templates rather than only one-off deliveries.
Practical governance implementation experience involving data quality, metadata, catalog tooling, documentation, and operational controls.
Experience with monitoring, operational reporting, platform support, and troubleshooting.
Strong scripting and automation capability.
Ability to work across technical teams, governance stakeholders, and business stakeholders with strong documentation discipline.
Minimum approximately five years of relevant data-engineering experience with operations or governance exposure.
Clear communication skills in English.
Nice to haveExperience with Microsoft Purview, including catalog, lineage, Data Map, and data quality capabilities.
Experience with Fabric operations, including Capacity Metrics App, Monitoring Hub, workspace monitoring, and usage reporting.
Experience with data-quality tooling such as Great Expectations, dbt tests, or equivalent.
FinOps or cloud-cost-management experience and relevant certification.
Experience with SLA and SLO tracking, incident management, and platform-support processes.
Experience with CI/CD and automated testing for data pipelines.
Experience with CDC and event-driven ingestion.
Relevant certification such as DP-700.
Comfort working in a platform-building environment where not everything is fully defined.
Experience working with backlogs, priorities, delivery plans, and agile ways of working.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096523-2108142". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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