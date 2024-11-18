Data owner
Läkare Utan Gränser / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Läkare Utan Gränser i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Sundsvall
, Lerum
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige
We are hiring a new Data Owner role to manage and optimize the use of data within the organization.
We have come a long way in our digital transformation, and we are now looking for someone who strives to manipulate data, ensuring the integrity and health of the organization's information. Your role is to ensure coherent data processes, data quality, data integrations, data governance, privacy and compliance with organizational policies and regulatory requirements. This includes monitoring and improving data quality and designing robust data architectures in collaboration with colleagues in the digital unit and beyond.
The role involves analyzing data to extract insights that support business decisions and implementing measures to ensure data security and confidentiality.
Additionally, the Data Owner develops and maintains data policies and standards, provides data-related support to other departments, and ensures regulatory compliance in data handling.
Further responsibilities:
Collaborate with the digital architecture owner to design and implement robust data integrations and architectures that support business needs.
Ensure the data is protected and confidentiality requirements are met.
Work closely with other teams and stakeholders to ensure data needs are understood and data is used effectively throughout the organization. Participate in the security and compliance team.
Responsible for the data management platform, data storage solutions, compliance tools and other tools in the data management systems portfolio.
We are looking for you with
Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
At least 3 years of experience in data management, data governance, or similar roles.
Strong technical understanding and experience with data management tools and technologies such as SQL, ETL processes, data warehouses, and data integration tools.
Excellent analytical skills and experience using data analysis tools.
Ability to communicate complex technical concepts clearly and understandably to non-technical stakeholders.
Strong problem-solving skills and experience in addressing data quality issues.
Knowledge of relevant data protection and data security laws and regulations, such as GDPR.
You need to be a driven product owner, take initiative and be confident as one of the few experts within the area of the organization in Sweden. You will need to act as a role model to others and be comfortable with inspiring and teaching others within this area.
It's valuable if you have
• Experience of implementing data management frameworks, data life cycle management and data quality management practice
• Strong commitment to humanitarian principles and values
• Experience of working in humanitarian or charity organizations
Employment terms and conditions
• Type of contract: Permanent
• Entry date: ASAP
• Goal oriented working time (37,5 hours/week is full time)
• Salary: 41 242 SEK/month. The salary is set according to the MSF Sweden Salary policy. Previous work experience, in addition to the years of requirement, (minimum 2 years) in the same or highly similar role will give an additional 2,5 % or max 5 % salary increase (depending on length of experience). This will be evaluated and calculated if shortlisted for interview.
• Benefits: Pension, health insurance, life insurance, travel insurance, insurance for work related injuries, wellness contribution (2000 SEK/year) and one wellness hour per week.
• Vacation: 30 days/year
• Full compensation day 1-14 of sick leave
• Our working place policy makes it possible to work partly from a distance, but the majority of the time should be spent in the office in Stockholm.
As an employee with MSF Sweden, you are bound by the collective bargaining agreement for non-profit organisations between Fremia and Unionen & Akademikerförbunden.
The social environment at MSF Sweden
As an employee at MSF Sweden you will be part of a movement providing people with medical aid and humanitarian care. We work in an international and welcoming environment. All of us working for MSF Sweden have a strong engagement to our common goal, saving lives and alleviate suffering. We are a value-based organization which is strongly felt whether you work in the projects abroad, as a volunteer or in the office. We work in teams, which means we all must take responsibility, trust each other and work on giving and taking feedback. We are easy going and never hesitate when someone needs our help. We want you to feel respected, whoever you are. Working at MSF means you have the possibility to take initiative and, in that way, learn and grow, both on an individual and a team level.
Apply no later than November 29th, with resume and answer the questions on motivation in our recruitment system. We only accept application through our recruitment system. Apply right away, interviews will be conduced on an ongoing basis. MSF values diversity and is committed to create an inclusive working environment. We are an equal opportunity employer, who welcomes all qualified applications. We encourage you to apply without a photo in your CV and only focus on presenting achievements, skills, and experience relevant to the job.
Questions regarding the role?
Please contact Niclas Holm, niclas.holm@stockholm.msf.org
Local Union Representative (Unionen) is Mia Hejdenberg, mia.hejdenberg@stockholm.msf.org
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Läkare Utan Gränser
Fredsborgsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
100 74 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9017816