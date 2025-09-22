Data & Migration Lead
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Data & Migration Lead - SAP Source to Pay
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced Data & Migration Lead to join a large-scale ERP (SAP) program with focus on Source to Pay (S2P). The role will coordinate and drive activities related to procurement data migration and data quality, working closely with business data leads, process leads, global process owners, and the implementation partner. The assignment also includes support in master data management and assistance during the hypercare period.
Responsibilities
Act as Data & Migration Lead for the S2P area
Establish and structure detailed planning and progress monitoring for data-related activities
Coordinate requirements on data objects across teams and stakeholders
Update conversion design rationale, including field mapping, extraction, enrichment and cleansing criteria
Provide mock load data for testing and perform pre-/post-load validations in Mock cycles
Assist in designing processes for Master Data Management (MDM) within sourcing and procurement
Contribute to governance and organization for MDM
Collaborate closely with business data leads, process leads, and the enablement team
Report to the workstream lead for S2P
Requirements
University degree in Business Administration, Finance, Computer Science, IT, or related field
Deep knowledge of SAP procurement processes (experience with Ariba is a plus)
Proven experience in procurement master data management
Experience from SAP implementation programs, including organizational aspects
Ability to work both strategically and at detailed level when needed
Strong project planning skills and familiarity with different methodologies
Experience using Jira and Solution Manager
Industry experience from pulp and paper is an advantage
Meriting Skills
Strong leadership and coordination abilities
Excellent communication skills with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Problem-solving and analytical mindset
Ability to take ownership and drive deliverables to completion
Proficiency in English (mandatory); Swedish language skills are beneficial
Start/Duration
Start: September 2025
Duration: 9 months (extension possible)
Location
Solna (hybrid, with some travel in Sweden, Finland and the US)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26 Jobbnummer
9521096