Data & Machine Learning Team Leader
2025-07-15
About this work area
Do you have a passion for servant leadership? Do you want to lead a team that build state-of-the-art consumer-aligned and source-aligned data products that are used by Machine Learning models as well as analysts, to increase efficiency and help IKEA business to grow and stay competitive?
Do you follow the technical advances in Data Engineering area, and how Data and AI is used to make IKEAs global customer support tools more efficient and usable?
Are you excited about using data to drive business value?
What you will be doing:
For our Digital hub in Malmö, we're looking for a Data & Machine Learning Team Leader to lead a team responsible for our Data Foundation capabilities.
Your job will be to lead the data engineering team that works with creating and maintaining data pipelines and data products which make up our Data Foundation within the Remote & Chat Domain. You will work with multiple product teams to ensure that data from each source system is shared according to industry and Ingka standards, to internal and business users.
Your main stakeholders are Data Analysts and Product teams.
You will also work closely with other data engineering teams within Ingka, as well as data architects and data managers in central teams.
As a Data & Machine Learning Team Leader, you play a pivotal role in the design, development and operation of digital products based on data. You will lead and grow a world-class team of Data Engineers, with direct responsibility for driving business value, as well as managing people processes, incl. ensuring the health and well-being of your team.
Who you are:
You are excited about creating business value and know that data is at the very core of creating business value for IKEA. You are pragmatic and have a common-sense understanding in balancing technical debt vs business feature development, ensuring that our products are scalable, fit-for-purpose, secure and efficient. You are familiar with data engineering work as well as general software engineering. You are used in working with people from different backgrounds and experiences, and to explain the role and importance of data products in a digital ecosystem.
We would love to talk with you if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
• Previous experience working as a Data Engineer, Data Analyst or Data Scientist, with experience with or interest in People Management.
• A business-focused mindset and experience in stakeholder management and in working with technology and contractor suppliers.
• Knowledge of Python, DBT, Terraform and data mesh principles.
• Knowledge of developing and deploying source-aligned and consumer-aligned Data Products, BI Dashboards and of digital product development principles in general and collaborative software engineering practices to build digital products at scale (Agile, DevOps)
• A team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with senior peers, and loves sharing knowledge.
• Passion about explaining Data Products to coworkers in IKEA, to increase our overall Data Literacy and facilitate the use of data to drive business decisions.
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long-term and invest in people's development together with us.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
What we can offer you:
• A challenging and diverse job, with exceptional opportunities to grow
• An exciting, flexible, empowering but also friendly and fun work environment, in a truly value-based company
• The opportunity to have global positive impact with your work, both for people and planet
• A wealth of data, both structured and unstructured, with massive potential to leverage insights to all of IKEA.
• Work with the latest technologies on a Google Cloud Platform infrastructure.
• A team of great colleagues to continuously learn with and from, with world-class experience across all aspects of data and analytics
• Hardware and OS of your choice
• Competitive salary and benefits
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Does this sound like your next challenge? Then we would love to get in touch!
If you have any questions regarding the role, recruitment process or other practicalities please reach out to Calvin Blyth at calvin.blyth@ingka.com
Please apply with your application in English. Note that we cannot process any applications through email.
Our team within IKEA
We're the ones who make it possible for people to have a smarter life at home and a hassle-free and rewarding shopping experience. Together we work to find new digital solutions for every business need to help make IKEA a great and efficient place to work. We like to think of ourselves as innovative and modern, and we believe that nothing would actually work without us.
