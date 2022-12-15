Data & Analytics Specialist for H&M Group
2022-12-15
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
Would you like to support global functions and regions operationally with monitoring and sensoring external sources to identify and assess risks to our business? And would you like to support policy owners to make their internal control activities more automated and more efficient, using technology. Does the area of internal control sound appealing, where we support functions and brands to enable them to do the right thing and focus on their core business? Do you have project management skills and are you able to develop and maintain a network of other Data & Analytics Specialists in our organisation? If this sounds appealing, Data & Analytics Specialists for H&M Group ought to be your next challenge.
Job Description
As Data & Analytics Specialists your main responsibility is in two of the six delivery areas owned by Corporate Governance: The continuous support to brands and functions in their work with 1) Risk management and 2) Internal control.
Brands and functions set and prioritise their own risks to mitigate or resolve them based on significance. To assist in the continuous assessment of new risks and follow up of all existing Group risks all through the year, the Corporate Governance function have quarterly meetings with brands and functions, through one of your colleagues with the Compliance Specialist role.
In this Data & Analytics Specialist role you need to be able to scout and identify meaningful data sources, open as well as proprietary, to use as input to the sensoring / monitoring of trends and events which should feed into the business risk process. There is a need to systematically build a capability to proactively suggest risks in very early stages based not only on news outlets but rather on trends in underlying data; This can be related both to areas directly impacting H&M Group's core processes (i.e. transports, trade taxes & customs, cost of raw material, consumer wallet spend etc.) but also areas with an indirect impact on our business (i.e. inflation, interest, exchange rates, climate and its impact on migration, technology, innovations, market disrupting competitors, etc.). To do this you must be able to analyse large amounts of information, be able to work with speed in Excel and Power BI and other tools to manage information, be skilled at creating meaningful, condensed, concise, and useful information assets for use in Risk management and as decision basis for leaders.
In the area of Internal control H&M Group functions have a high degree of autonomy, with an increasing level of guidance and direction from Corporate Governance. The area of Internal Control is evolving, and during 2023 a more formalised framework for Internal Control will be established. You will be part of improving how the Group work with internal control: You must be able to identify and analyse IT Architecture and how manual and system-supported processes for risk and control are designed across H&M Group, and proactively suggest automation and improvement opportunities to increase automation, efficiency and resource spend in governance and control activities.
The Corporate Governance team work seamlessly across the other four delivery areas as well, but with less intensity or less time spent on these than on risk management and internal control. Based on your background, skills, and wish to learn new areas, you will be working in these areas as well: Policy, Listing governance, Business support (new initiatives), and work related to Internal audit.
Qualifications
We are looking for a self-motivated person with a can-do attitude and a curious mindset. You interact in a humble manner with the Group's best as your ultimate priority, embracing all our seven values in everything you do; you are pragmatic and easily build and extend your network within the entire organisation. You are efficient, driven, and have very high integrity, value discretion and easily build trust. You are accurate, have a flexible, diplomatic, and structured approach as well as a straightforward way of communicating and are able to present and communicate findings to a large number of recipients tailored to their different contexts. You are a true team player and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
We are a small team and frequently talk about ways to manage our workload and minimise stress to ensure that we have long-term endurance and have a good life/work balance. In addition to matching the above personality profile we value the following qualifications:
Education/training in: IT architecture, data modelling, data warehouse management.
Education/training and experience from: Risk & Issue management, Project management
Experience from Internal control and/or Internal audit and/or External audit
Highly experienced user of Office tools, especially Excel, Power BI, and PowerPoint.
Experience from leading teams and individuals, including staff responsibility, in line with H&M Leadership Expectations and the H&M Values
Fluent in English (both verbal and written)
Solid experience from cross-functional collaborations
Very good ability and efficiency, in creating condensed and visually appealing summaries and presentations of projects and initiatives where you're engaged.
Additional Information
About the recruitment process This is a full-time assignment, based at the head-office in Marievik/Liljeholmen in Stockholm, and you will report to Henrik Lundin.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application, including CV and a Cover Letter where you describe your experience at the latest 23rd of December and initiate the dialogue with your current manager. If you have any questions about the process, please contact tamara.matic@hm.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
