Data Manager / Business Analyst

Click to Hire AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg
2025-12-19


Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Click to Hire AB i Göteborg

About the role
We are looking for a DGDM Roll-out Lead (Data Manager / Business Analyst) to join our Data Governance and Data Management (DGDM) team. In this role, you will work closely with business stakeholders and product teams to identify needs, analyze business requirements, and map end-to-end data value chains.
You will take a leading role in defining data solutions that best support business requirements and help drive our ongoing data transformation. The role requires a structured and analytical mindset, strong communication skills, and a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach.
Your responsibilities
As DGDM Roll-out Lead, you will:
Lead the analysis and resolution of data-related pain points together with business stakeholders and delivery teams

Plan and facilitate workshops with business and IT stakeholders

Understand and document business data issues, including business value and impact

Identify root causes and propose suitable data solutions

Define action plans and document user stories

Follow up delivery progress with involved product teams

You will also:
Define the business scope for Data Quality dashboards, including MVP definition

Document test plans and test scenarios and act as a facilitator towards business stakeholders

Describe and document data lifecycles, data flows, business processes, and end-to-end value chains

Document and present study outcomes and recommendations to stakeholders

Build deep expertise in one or more data domains and provide functional support to colleagues and business users

Required experience and skills
We are looking for someone who has:
At least 2 years of experience working as a Business Analyst

Documented experience and implementation track record in Data Governance and Data Management

Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills

Strong structuring, organizing, and documentation skills

Ability to present business and technical topics clearly using logical arguments and storytelling

Experience working in an agile environment, using DevOps or similar ways of working

A solid understanding of both business and IT

Fluent English, enabling participation in international projects

A university degree in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, or a similar field

Meriting qualifications
Insights or experience from the automotive sector are considered an advantage

Personal qualities
We value candidates who:
Take ownership and responsibility for their work

Are proactive, pragmatic, and solution-oriented

Enjoy collaboration and knowledge sharing

Are comfortable working in a changing environment

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Click to Hire AB (org.nr 559328-6031)

Jobbnummer
9658072

Prenumerera på jobb från Click to Hire AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Click to Hire AB: