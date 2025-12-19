Data Manager / Business Analyst
2025-12-19
About the role
We are looking for a DGDM Roll-out Lead (Data Manager / Business Analyst) to join our Data Governance and Data Management (DGDM) team. In this role, you will work closely with business stakeholders and product teams to identify needs, analyze business requirements, and map end-to-end data value chains.
You will take a leading role in defining data solutions that best support business requirements and help drive our ongoing data transformation. The role requires a structured and analytical mindset, strong communication skills, and a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach.
Your responsibilities
As DGDM Roll-out Lead, you will:
Lead the analysis and resolution of data-related pain points together with business stakeholders and delivery teams
Plan and facilitate workshops with business and IT stakeholders
Understand and document business data issues, including business value and impact
Identify root causes and propose suitable data solutions
Define action plans and document user stories
Follow up delivery progress with involved product teams
You will also:
Define the business scope for Data Quality dashboards, including MVP definition
Document test plans and test scenarios and act as a facilitator towards business stakeholders
Describe and document data lifecycles, data flows, business processes, and end-to-end value chains
Document and present study outcomes and recommendations to stakeholders
Build deep expertise in one or more data domains and provide functional support to colleagues and business users
Required experience and skills
We are looking for someone who has:
At least 2 years of experience working as a Business Analyst
Documented experience and implementation track record in Data Governance and Data Management
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills
Strong structuring, organizing, and documentation skills
Ability to present business and technical topics clearly using logical arguments and storytelling
Experience working in an agile environment, using DevOps or similar ways of working
A solid understanding of both business and IT
Fluent English, enabling participation in international projects
A university degree in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, or a similar field
Meriting qualifications
Insights or experience from the automotive sector are considered an advantage
Personal qualities
We value candidates who:
Take ownership and responsibility for their work
Are proactive, pragmatic, and solution-oriented
Enjoy collaboration and knowledge sharing
Are comfortable working in a changing environment
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
