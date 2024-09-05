Data Manager - Senior
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
T
As our Data Manager you will continue to develop and maintain our current and future applications. The team is engaged, with members having varying levels of experience, some with longer tenure and others more recent additions. You will work in a global environment that provides opportunities for professional and personal development. Our team is based in Gothenburg, France, and China, and you will have the opportunity to work in an agile environment on an exciting journey where we are about to transform the digital experience for all our end users.
This position will be in Gothenburg meaning you will work from our office in Gothenburg up to five days per week.
Who are you?
* Several years of experience working with data, preferably within the Automotive industry
* Proficiency in Workshop Planning, including customer information and associated processes
* Experience with Informatica or similar tools is preferred
* 3+ years of experience in business analysis or similar roles
* Experience working with data stewardship is advantageous
* A strong listener
* Interested in solving complex challenges.
What's in it for you?
You will have the opportunity to collaborate with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment that fosters both professional and personal development. As a key player in the Commercial Solutions organization at Volvo Group, you will work closely with various stakeholders within the company. We are dedicated to establishing teams that leverage the diverse strengths
inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, and nationality, actively promoting inclusivity and diversity within our organization.
Ready for the next move?
If you resonate with being someone who is curious and thrives on challenges, enjoys the camaraderie of discussing the latest technology trends over coffee during meetings, in an environment where passionate colleagues thrive, then we eagerly await receiving your application and connecting with you.
For further information please contact
Digital Product Area Owner at Master Data Management: Håkan Hansson, +46 739022630
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13525-42807998". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Navya Tadepalli +46 765537989 Jobbnummer
8880862