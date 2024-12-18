Data Governance Lead - Finance
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Cars - driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive working environment. Today, we're one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, so you can reach your fullest potential.
And it's so exciting - we're well on our way on our journey towards full electrification. We have five fully electric cars already on the market, and five more on the way. Our fully-electric and plug-in hybrid cars combined make up almost 50 per cent of our sales. So come and join us in shaping the future of mobility. There's never been a more rewarding time to play your part in our inspiring and creative teams!
Enabling our transformation by unlocking the value of data
At Volvo Cars, our strategic direction is clear, shaping the future of mobility with human-centric technologies delivering the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. Our cars will not only become electrified, but they will also become defined by the software within them and how we use the data they collect in a responsible and safe way to improve and optimize the consumers' mobility experience. We are embarking on a journey to build industry and world leading data and analytics capabilities.
We are curious, collaborative, and courageous working together on common goals. Through our words and deeds, we make the difference and bring positive change. We are pioneers in the protection of people and planet.
What we offer
In alignment with Volvo Cars' global Data and Analytics strategy, we have established a decentralized Data Hub within the Finance domain. The hub is responsible for implementing the strategy and spearheading the Data & Analytics transformation within Finance. A key objective of the strategy is to enable common Data Governance across the company. All members within the Data & Analytics Community should have clearly defined roles and responsibilities for collecting, storing, using and sharing data, whilst adhering to rules for maintaining quality, integrity, and regulatory compliance.
Do you want to help lead the way and secure that Volvo Cars continues to be the fastest transformer in a drastically changing global automotive industry? Does the prospect of leading the Data Governance value stream in Finance excite you? If so, the role as Data Governance Lead for the Finance Data Hub is the perfect opportunity for you!
What you'll do
As a Data Governance Lead your main tasks and responsibilities will be to:
* Lead the roll-out of Data Governance Framework, Policies and Standards within Finance.
* Manage a multidisciplinary Finance Data Governance forum.
* Work closely with Data Governance Leads across other domains to ensure consistency and alignment.
* Support the implementation of Master Data Management (MDM) solutions for key data objects in Finance.
* Collaborate with IT, risk management, and compliance teams to integrate Data Governance into enterprise-wide processes.
* Oversee and enforce data quality management within Finance, driving continuous improvements to ensure data is fit for its intended purpose and use.
* Develop and manage data sharing and access policies, ensuring appropriate levels of access are granted to users of data.
* Assist in the identification, classification, and protection of sensitive data, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements (GDPR, MAR etc.).
Develop and deliver training programs to raise awareness of Data Governance principles and best practices within Finance.
What you'll bring
You are passionate about continuous improvement, and you want to contribute with your experience and expertise. In your work, you are organized, methodical and professional in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver high quality solutions.
We believe that most of the following characteristics describes you:
* Expert in the field of Data Governance with a strong track record of successfully defining and rolling out Framework, Policies and Standards.
* Previous experience from most of the sub-areas Data Ownership, Data Quality, Data Sharing & Access, Security & Privacy and Data Lifecycle Management.
* Experience working with Master Data Management (MDM) initiatives within large organizations.
* Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders and drive organizational change.
* Solid understanding of relevant regulatory requirements (GDPR, MAR etc.)
Previous experience working with financial systems and processes.
Once your application is successfully submitted, you'll receive a confirmation email. Applications are open until 12th of January 2025. We're excited to get to know you! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74224-43053973". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation +46723736129 Jobbnummer
9069163