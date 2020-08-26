Data Engineer to Samsung - MultiMind Holding AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

MultiMind Holding AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-08-26MultiMind Bemanning AB offers staffing and recruitment services. Our niche is to supply staff with language skills and international experience within Logistics, Accounting/Finance, Marketing, HR and IT.We are looking for a Data Engineer to our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a 1-year contract starting ASAP with the possibility for an extension.The Company: Samsung is one of the largest IT-companies in the world within consumer electronics, a digital leader with operations in many industries and countries. Everything they do is driven by a passion for excellence-and commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. For the past 70 years Samsung has set its sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands to steer the company toward long-term success.Job Description: Identify the data the business should be collecting, define the system in order to extract this information and develop the processes that transform raw data into business insights.Responsible from managing data workflows, ETL processes and working on other transformation tools with the goal of making data the part of data warehousing eco system.Responsible for cleansing of large unstructured data and enabling analytical capability in order to query the data and address various business needs.Responsible from integrating customer's systems to Samsung internal systems for better collaboration and improve daily sales. Having internal and external customer meetings to drive business integration is also key point in this position.Be part of operational team delivering the backend connection from external data sources to data warehousingIdentify different data requirements in different divisions and find the most optimal way to implement the data process.Analyze, identify and implement process improvements within business processes above by sales divisions and customer, where the data and integration is always in the core.Analyze different kinds of data to improve and support daily operation.Secure high level of accuracy (quality) in the incoming various data sets.Develop SSIS packagesWork on database modelling and SSAS cubes.Work with optimization of the existing measures and models.Develop and maintain good relations with customer's analytic teams and pro-actively drive improvement of business process with customers through workshops and meetings.Drive and coordinate new projects with all liaisons in a positive and constructive manner.Required Experience & Skills: Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or any other related quantitative field.At least 3 years of working experience working with business analysis/informatics and business outcomes research within a fast-paced and complex business setting.SQL Server (Database model & schema design and development)SSIS (Develop ETL logic using SQL Server Integration service)SSAS (Create model from database specifically tabular schema)Experience with data visualization tools like Power BI and QlikExperience from System IntegrationExperience in DBA and Performance TuningGood to Have:Paxata data transformationC#, API, PowerShell, JsonSourcing from SAP, SAP Gui scriptingUnderstanding of Machine learning methodsPython or R programmingSoft Skills:Strong analytical skillsAdvanced Excel and PowerPoint skillsEnglish both written and spoken (high level)Flexible and manage to prioritizeSelf-driven who take own initiativesExcellent problem solving skills"do-er" and result orientedYour Profile: High involvementSpeed and endurance in operational workThe ability to communicate and interact effectivelyTeam spiritAble to prioritize and handle peaks in volumeAble to handle and analyze numbers and dataAble to identify opportunities for improvement and suitable solutionsAble to drive to implementation of changesService minded but with ability to say no if neededInterested? If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.