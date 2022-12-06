Data Engineer to Hybrid Intelligence - a part of Capgemini Engineering
Are you looking for an R&D environment where you can work with world-class scientists and engineers on cutting edge projects? Do you want to contribute to a better world while building a career? Do you also have a passion for science, engineering, technology, business, data and human creativity?
Welcome to the World of Hybrid Intelligence.
Using a combination of deep domain knowledge within the R&D space supported by technical expertise, data science, analytics and software engineering, we work with our clients to find new ways to unlock the value held within their data, enabling better-informed business decisions.
Our work includes some of the most exciting and ambitious projects of our time. These projects make the world a better place: increasing productivity in the development of new medicines; designing satellites to observe and understand our universe; harnessing fusion power to provide unlimited, clean energy; minimizing risk for workers in harsh and dangerous conditions and much more.
We are now looking for Data Engineers to our Scandinavian Team
You will be part of a diverse and inclusive team of data scientists and engineers working on solving interesting, real-world problems that truly make a difference. Supported by our global knowledge base and network of skilled colleagues, augmented by ongoing professional development and training, you will be driving our technical solutions within Scandinavia. You will define routes to effective solutions, be able to present these to our clients, and then execute them through your team.
To succeed in this role
During your career at Hybrid Intelligence, you will learn and have opportunities to develop your skills, but before you join us, you should have:
• A Bachelor, Masters or PhD in science, computer science, mathematics, or engineering (STEM)
• Academic or professional experience within data engineering, an analytical mindset, a willingness to roll up your sleeves and solve hands-on technical challenges
• A minimum of 3 years of relevant data engineering experience
• Experience in one or several object-oriented scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
• Working knowledge of databases, SQL and/or Elasticsearch, and experience with data management tools such as Databricks.
• Experience implementing data pipelines using tools such as Spark SQL, PySpark, Kafka and Hadoop.
• Knowledge of cloud platforms, tools and services provided by AWS, Azure or Google Cloud
• Understanding how to implement effective ETL steps on said platforms
• Domain knowledge in life science, automotive, or consumer products is a plus
• Excellent communication and presentation skills and an ability to explain complex concepts
• Professional level ability in English - very strong plus if you're Swedish speaking
• Business analysis and tech project management skills are an advantage
Location
We are working closely with our client base in Gothenburg and the general west coast of Sweden. Having your residence in Gothenburg or nearby is a plus but not a must.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running instantaneously as the start is immediate. We look forward to your application!
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
