Data Engineer to Corporate Functions at SEB in Solna
2025-03-17
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
About the role
Are you ready to play a crucial role as a Data Engineer in supporting Technology (Corporate Functions) to help realize SEB's and Tech's visions from a Finance, Risk, and Compliance perspective? You will achieve this by enhancing our data acquisition and management capabilities. SEB is committed to being data-driven and customer-centric, utilizing data effectively and ethically to foster new business opportunities, automation, and compliance with regulations. The primary objective is to ensure that accurate, consistent, complete, and up-to-date data is available to key stakeholders at SEB, enabling teams to drive innovation and adapt to the business landscape.
You will be joining the relatively new team FR360. This team plays a crucial role in transforming the FRC domain by ensuring that SEB financial and risk data and processes are scalable, automated, resilient, and operate on a modern cloud platform (GCP) with real-time capabilities.
The team works with several use cases which gradually will grow. The main focus at the moment is sustainability reporting.
Responsibilities in the role
Design, develop and maintain a data platform built on GCP aligned with business requirements
Design, develop, validate, publish, and maintain physical data models required to implement business processes and solutions
Review and optimize existing data flows
Support with communication to technical and business stakeholders of data to ensure adequate solutions
Collaborate with data architects and business analysts to analyze requirements, develop, and implement according to specifications
Who we are looking for
Proficiency in industry standard techniques for data modeling for core and mart layers of data warehouses, business intelligence models, and data products
Proficiency in scripting or programming, preferably in Python, Java
Ability to analyze data (using SQL) to validate model hypotheses
Good understanding of traditional data warehouses and preferably cloud data architecture patterns
Curious mindset and willingness to continuous learning
Self-propelled and driven
Fluent spoken and written English
We believe you are collaborative, have a positive can-do mindset.
You are motivated to understand complex business initiatives, models and systems and enjoy ever-changing challenges.
You have a passion for learning in general.
What we offer
We offer an opportunity to join an organization where data is at the core, a friendly team to grow within, and extensive opportunities to build your network within the bank for further personal and professional growth.
Ready to join?
