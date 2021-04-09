Data Engineer to Advanced Analytics at Scania IT - Scania CV AB - Datajobb i Södertälje

Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje2021-04-09The Advanced Analytics team within Scania IT is currently looking for a Data Engineer. The team provides expertise within data science and serves all of Scania. Our mission is to make advanced analytics an integrated part of everyday work in all business areas.What you will doYou will be responsible for data management within advanced analytics projects, taking ownership of the architectural aspects while keeping a focus on data quality and validation. This is a sociable job where you will collaborate within Scania Group, with external partners, and work closely with Data domain experts, Data scientists, and our Data Lake team. You always tries to find better and more efficient ways of working to support, develop, and grow the use of existing and new initiatives!This should be a win-win situation, right?You'll get a new great challenge, leadership, company benefits (link), and a healthy and inspiring workplace where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. In return, you have the necessary skills to build, optimize, test, deploy and monitor data pipelines. You also have knowledge and experience in the following:Python or ScalaBig data tools: Hadoop ecosystem, Spark, Kafka, etc.SQL and relational databasesAgile working methods, CI/CD, and DevOpsWorkflow automation and scheduling systemsYou have a BSc or MSc in Computer Science or related field or equivalent experience and are fluent in English. As a person, you are analytical, goal-oriented, have an eagerness to learn, and surround yourself with other people for collaboration.Apply today!The last chance is April 25. We want to see your CV, a cover letter is not necessary.If you have questions before applying - call Björn Andersson (manager), +46 8 553 506 89.Search words: DeveloperVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-04-09According to agreementSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25Scania CV AB5682351