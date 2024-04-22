Data Engineer to Advanced Analytics at Scania IT
2024-04-22
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you passionate about data and AI? Do you want to be part of a team that is at the forefront of scaling up AI at Scania? Our team, the Center for Enablement for AI and Machine Learning at Scania, is currently looking for a talented Data Engineer to join us. We strive every day to create world-class AI solutions across all of Scania and provide platforms and tools for other data science teams to do the same. Our goal is to help Scania make better decisions faster and to lower the thresholds for machine learning and AI within the company. We are a large and friendly team spanning different roles needed to enable AI solutions: data scientists, data engineers, ML engineers, architects and developers.
What you will do
You will be responsible for data management in AI projects, working alongside other AI professionals in a collaborative and fun environment with plenty of space to grow and learn. In our projects, we are working closely with domain experts from the business to make Scania data-driven by applying AI to our processes and flows.
Your responsibilities include:
Helping Scania capitalize on data, working closely with data scientists and our business to implement custom-built AI solutions
Building, optimizing, testing, deploying and monitoring data pipelines
Building and enhancing ELT tools and frameworks
Ensuring proper infrastructure for AI applications
Migrating our existing AI solutions from on-premises environment to Cloud (AWS Databricks)
What we are looking for
You have a BSc or MSc in Computer Science or related field or equivalent experience, and at least 4 years of relevant work experience. You are structured and a great communicator, always trying to find better and more efficient ways of working to support, develop, and grow the use of existing and new initiatives.
We believe that you have these skills:
Minimum 4 years of experience as a data engineer, ETL developer or equivalent
Robust ETL/ELT development experience
Python
Understanding of Software Development practices and how to apply them to data-intensive applications
Big data tools: Databricks, Spark/PySpark
SQL and relational databases
Agile working methods, CI/CD, and DevOps
Cloud experience
Prior experience of working with Data Warehouses, Data Lakes and/or Data Lakehouses
Fluent in English
Nice to have, but not mandatory:
Pandas
Big data tools: Hadoop ecosystem, Kafka
GitLab
Workflow automation and scheduling systems
AWS (Lambda, EC2, Athena)
Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
If this is you, and you would like to be part of our journey, send in an application. If you don't tick all the boxes but still think you are a good match, apply and tell us why!
What we offer
Scania is on a journey with a strong purpose: to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To get there, we have gathered a diverse team with talented and fun colleagues, endless development opportunities and good work-life balance. We work a mix of remote and in office. Our offices are activity based with a lot of creative spaces in Södertälje, and we also have a new office hub close to the central station in Stockholm. Furthermore, you are offered annual bonus, lunch to reduced prices, wellness contribution and much more.
For questions about the job, reach out to hiring manager Emma Leeb-Lundberg, emma.leeb.lundberg@scania.com
A background check might be conducted on the final candidate.
