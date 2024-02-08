Data Engineer / Scrum Master, Connected Asset Data
2024-02-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
What we believe in
We believe that the most valuable asset is our people. We value Scania's strong and supportive working culture where each individual is seen, respected, and trusted. And that Scania's organizational environment enables you to develop and grow professionally and personally in the best possible way.
We are looking for a Data engineer who also has experience or interest in the SAFE framework or other agile practices and is willing to coordinate and follow up the teams' deliverables. In this role you will have a unique opportunity to get outlet for your coding skills as a Data engineer. Meanwhile, as a Scrum Master, you will have significant opportunities to influence the team and also play a crucial role in advancing the development of new data initiatives in our electrification, autonomy, and connectivity projects.
Do you want to be a part of this journey?
What you will do
Logging- and sensor data is crucial for the development within Scania R&D. Our team's business case is to integrate and enable this data into Scania's workflow, to enable a truly data-driven development. This integration is end-to-end, i.e., from ingesting raw data from our fleet of vehicles to our cloud data warehouse, monitoring the data pipelines to perform analytics, evaluate performance and investigate deviations in our rolling fleet.
Today the group consists of 17 members organized into three teams. Each team concentrates on its specific aspect of the process while maintaining a strong level of communication and collaboration among themselves. You would become a part of the back-end team focusing on developing, improving and monitoring the end to end logging toolchain, ensuring that it meets increasing requirements and larger amount of data transfers.
Our team is a front-runner in enabling data-driven development at Scania and you can be a key player in forming that journey by:
Developing cloud-native microservices for ETL processes (AWS/Snowflake/Python).
Adhering to customers' data needs.
Working closely with teams closer to hardware and software loggers.
Inter team collaboration with various stakeholders within the TRATON Group.
Together with the team proactively identify and resolve issues.
Maintaining and monitoring data warehousing solutions.
Enabling shorter feedback loops for product- and embedded SW development.
Who you are
Technical curiosity is important, and you enjoy sharing newfound knowledge with team members and are always looking for possibilities to refine processes and WoW. You have a customer-first mindset, and you can adjust your communication to the knowledge level of your customer.
You see the benefits of working with a data-driven approach and encourage other people to realize the possibilities of this way of working.
Relevant background
MSc or higher degree in Computer Science, engineering, or equivalent experience as data engineer / software developer is preferred.
Knowledge on Linux and Windows based servers and operating systems.
Experience in Python or similar programming / scripting languages.
Experience as Scrum Master or other similar coordination work.
Experience in container-based services and dockerising applications.
Fluent in English.
Experience of working with
Automotive industry.
Coordination of teams and deliverables.
Software development in Python/AWS.
A bit about Scania and our vision
Scania has over 600.000 (and counting) vehicles and other connected products that continuously create new data. A key factor for Scania to succeed in the Digital Shift and one of Scania's sustainability goals is to enable flexible and usable access to data in large volumes.
96% of Scania's carbon emissions come from our products, enabling and leveraging the data that we collect to improve our products and help our customers utilize them.
Further information
For additional information about the position please contact, Henrik Bertilsson, Group Manager at henrik.bertilsson@scania.com
Your application should include a CV, cover letter, and copies of any certificates.
A background check will be conducted for this position.
Welcome with your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
