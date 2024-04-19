Data Engineer/Backend Developer
2024-04-19
Join Flower as a Data Engineer/Backend Developer
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us? The Control and Evaluation Team is eagerly seeking our next teammate to contribute their expertise and passion to our dynamic environment. As a Data Engineer/Backend Developer, you'll become an integral part of our highly motivated and skilled tech team.
At Flower, we pride ourselves on developing innovative solutions primarily in Python and harnessing the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for orchestration.
What We DoSwiftly becoming Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and quickly expanding in selected European markets, our journey is defined by combining pioneering technology with flexible energy assets.
As both Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers and technology providers, we leverage our core to optimize the electricity system of today through services such as frequency regulation, local congestion management and peak shaving - while also developing the system of tomorrow by enabling planability for both energy producers and consumers.
What You'll Do: Collaborate with the team to deliver valuable insights and maintain control overour operations. Analyze portfolios containing thousands of assets and evaluate tradingstrategies. Work closely with colleagues possessing varied skills such as backenddevelopment, full-stack development, data engineering, and data science. Adapt to our fast-paced environment by tackling diverse tasks and collaboratingacross teams to implement optimal solutions.Key Responsibilities: Enhance and optimize our data pipelines for improved efficiency. Implement crucial features on our controlling platform. Develop and maintain automated tests and alerts to ensure system reliability. Manage and organize a wide array of data effectively.Qualifications: Minimum Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics,Engineering Physics, or related field. Master's degree preferred. 1+ years of relevant work experience. Proficiency in Python, with experience in Pandas, Numpy, or similar librariespreferred. Fluency in English is required.Proficiency in Python, with experience in Pandas, Numpy, or similar libraries preferred.
Fluency in English is required.
If you have a passion for databases, data storage, Python, SQL, and 1-2 years of experience, we encourage you to apply and be a part of our innovative team!
Note: Experience with AWS, cloud solutions, and APIs are considered advantageous but not required. We value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds.
LocationWe value office collaboration but support hybrid work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand 21, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Manager, Data Analyst, Backend Developer, COO and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Apply now and let's shape the future of data engineering together!
Are you curious about our other job opportunities at Flower? We have additional roles listed on our careers page. Follow the link and check out all our available positions.
https://flower.teamtailor.com/jobs
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06
Flower Kontakt
Rakhi Romarker rakhi@flowertech.se 0763404706 Jobbnummer
8624741