Data Engineer
2026-03-11
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a major data transformation initiative in a data-driven organization. In this role, you will help build data products aligned with a Data Mesh vision, working in a modern analytics environment where scalability, quality, and cloud adoption are key priorities.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop robust SSAS cubes for analytics and reporting.
Optimize and maintain SQL-based ETL pipelines and data models.
Translate business and analyst requirements into scalable data solutions.
Ensure data quality, performance, and governance across data products.
Migrate and integrate existing on-premises data solutions into GCP.
RequirementsProven experience with SSAS and OLAP cube development.
Strong SQL skills, including T-SQL and BigQuery SQL.
Experience with data modeling and performance tuning.
Hands-on experience with Google Cloud Platform, especially BigQuery, Dataflow, and Cloud Storage.
Familiarity with CI/CD in a data engineering context.
Experience with Power BI or other reporting tools.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience with dbt, Airflow, or other orchestration tools.
Experience working with data visualization tools.
Business understanding of the retail industry.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
