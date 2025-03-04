Data Engineer
You will play a key role in one of the largest data transformation journeys. As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible for building and implementing data products within a Data Mesh framework, guided by a clearly defined target vision and set requirements.
We value a diverse range of technical backgrounds and believe you will thrive here if you are passionate about data. In this position, you will develop data-intensive solutions for a data-driven organization, ensuring that data is accessible, understandable, and of high quality.
You will join the Data Engineering Competence area within the AI, Analytics & Data Domain and work as an individual contributor on one of our dedicated data product teams. This area supports all our global brands by creating, structuring, safeguarding, and ensuring the quality and availability of data.
SSAS Expertise:
• Proven experience in developing SSAS cubes, including both Tabular and Multidimensional models.
• Strong proficiency in Power BI, with expertise in DAX, Power Query, and the development of reports and dashboards.
GCP Expertise:
• Solid understanding of BigQuery, with the ability to write efficient SQL queries for data transformation and troubleshooting, along with insights into partitioning and clustering and their impact on cost and performance.
• Experience working with DBT.
• General familiarity with GCP services and architecture, including IAM, Cloud Storage, cost management, and Infrastructure as Code using tools such as Terraform and Git, among other GCP offerings.
If you are ready to tackle the challenge of driving a major data transformation and developing innovative data solutions, we look forward to hearing from you.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
