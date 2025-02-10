Data Engineer
Progressiv Solutions AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Upplands Väsby
2025-02-10
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Progressiv Solutions AB i Upplands Väsby
Data Engineer - Progressive
About Progressive
Progressiv is driving data-driven innovation, investing in scalable data infrastructure to support analytics, AI, and business intelligence. We seek a Data Engineer to design, build, and optimize data pipelines, ensuring seamless data flow and operational efficiency.
Key Responsibilities
Data Pipeline Development - Build and optimize ETL/ELT pipelines, handle structured & unstructured data, and implement real-time streaming (Kafka, Pub/Sub, Kinesis).
Cloud & DevOps - Manage GCP, AWS, or Azure data infrastructure, automate with Terraform & CI/CD pipelines, and optimize BigQuery, Snowflake, Databricks.
Data Governance & Security - Ensure data integrity, compliance, and security with access controls, monitoring, and quality checks.
Collaboration - Partner with Data Science, Analytics, and Engineering teams to align solutions with business needs.
Qualifications & Skills
4+ years in data engineering with SQL, Python, and cloud platforms (GCP, AWS, or Azure).
Expertise in BigQuery, Snowflake, Databricks, Apache Spark, DBT, Terraform, and Kubernetes.
Strong knowledge of data modeling, CI/CD, DevOps best practices, and infrastructure automation.
Problem-solving mindset, ability to work independently in an agile environment, and excellent communication skills.
Why Join Progressive?
Competitive salary, flexible work environment & cutting-edge tech.
Growth-focused culture with professional development opportunities.
Work on impactful data-driven projects in a collaborative environment.
Apply now with your resume & cover letter!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: info@progressiv.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Progressiv Solutions AB
(org.nr 559477-4100)
Ängsgröegatan 34 (visa karta
)
194 47 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9156841