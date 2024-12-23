Data Engineer
2024-12-23
Shaping the Future with Brilliant Minds
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a passionate team of tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt to new opportunities. Our experts blend technical excellence, industry insight, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results across sectors such as Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Telecom, E-commerce, and more.
We are an IT consultancy company based in Gothenburg looking for experienced Data Engineers to join our client's team. This role involves working closely with our client's cross-functional teams to deliver data-driven, scalable solutions using modern cloud platforms, advanced data pipelines, and cutting-edge machine learning techniques.
Here's what we're looking for in an ideal candidate:
Academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
6+ years of experience in Data Engineering or related fields.
Design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines using Databricks to support data ingestion, transformation, and loading (ETL/ELT) processes.
Manage the full lifecycle of data products, from ETL processes to deployment in production environments.
Expertise in Python for data manipulation and analysis, including libraries like Pandas, NumPy, Scikit-Learn, SciPy and TensorFlow.
Proven experience with Cloud Platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP for data engineering and storage and related data services.
Strong understanding of ETL processes and tools like Apache Spark, Apache Kafka, Airflow, Hadoop DBT, Fivetran, Beam.
Experience with data processing frameworks like Beam, Dataproc, Spark, Hive, Flink and BigQuery.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines for data workflows, using tools like Jenkins, Git, Terraform, Docker, Kubernetes, Tekton and ArgoCD.
Experience with SQL like PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server and NoSQL databases for querying and data manipulation.
Data visualization skills using tools such as Power BI, Tableau, QlikView/QlikSense, Streamlit, Grafana, Looker or Python-based visualization libraries.
Experience in machine learning techniques and AI product development.
Fluent in English both written and verbal, Swedish is a plus.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-19
