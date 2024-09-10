Data Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Our organization enables harnessing the power of data to sculpt the future of automotive safety technology. We're seeking an experienced Data engineer to strengthen our data processing for handling test and customer data.
What you will do
* Design, Build, and Maintain Data Pipelines
* Data Integration
* Optimize performance for data processing systems.
Who You Are:
* Experienced Professional: You have 5+ years of experience in data engineering, with a strong understanding of ETL processes, data warehousing, and big data technologies.
* Technical Expertise: Strong competence in programming languages such as Python
* Experience from working in Unix/Linux environments and shell scripting.
* Software development workflow (GitLab, Gerrit and Jenkins) and Containerization, Kubernetes and PBS.
* Basic experience in Database systems preferable in Relational database, SQL, NoSQL
* Experience with data engineering tools and platforms like Apache Spark, Hadoop
* Experience from system development with Cloud systems like AWS/GCP/Azure.
* Experience with Airflow is meritorious.
* Problem Solver: You possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail and a proactive approach to identifying and addressing data-related issues.
* Team Player: You have strong interpersonal and communication skills, enabling you to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
* Adaptable and Innovative: Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, you embrace change and are always looking for new ways to enhance data processes and technologies.
Educational Background: A degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
