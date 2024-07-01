Data Engineer
2024-07-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
You want an exciting career that contributes to positive change. So, what's your next move?
Imagine being part of the most exciting industry on the planet. Our future is all about tech - electrified and eventually self-driving cars, totally connected to people's everyday lives.
But how do we introduce this future in a way that's safe and sustainable? These are some of the questions we're solving here at Volvo Cars. Some of the most exciting action is within the Global Marketing organisation, which oversees all of Volvo's marketing to ensure the flawless development and execution of world-class communications. Join us and watch your ideas shape the future of mobility.
What we offer
Our organization enables harnessing the power of data to sculpt the future of automotive safety technology.
We're now seeking an experienced Data engineer to strengthen our data processing for handling test and customer data.
What you'll do
You will design, build, and Maintain Data Pipelines. Furthermore you will work with data integration and optimize performance for data processing systems.
What you'll bring
• Experienced Professional: You have 5+ years of experience in data engineering, with a strong understanding of ETL processes, data warehousing, and big data technologies.
• Technical Expertise: Strong competence in programming languages such as Python
• Experience from working in Unix/Linux environments and shell scripting.
• Software development workflow (GitLab, Gerrit and Jenkins) and Containerization , Kubernetes and PBS.
• Basic experience in Database systems preferable in Relational database, SQL , NoSQL
• Experience with data engineering tools and platforms like Apache Spark, Hadoop
• Experience from system development with Cloud systems like AWS/GCP/Azure.
• Experience with Airflow is meritorious.
• Problem Solver: You possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail and a proactive approach to identifying and addressing data-related issues.
• Team Player: You have strong interpersonal and communication skills, enabling you to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
• Adaptable and Innovative: Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, you embrace change and are always looking for new ways to enhance data processes and technologies.
• Educational Background: A degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Let's get to know each other
Welcome to apply by the latest on 2024-07-12 and we will do our best to keep you updated throughout the process.
If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Kanika Singhal at kanika.singhal@volvocars.com
Make sure to submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
Welcome with your application!
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment.
Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe.
At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
By 2025, we're aiming for at least 50 per cent of our global sales to be fully electric models - it's a critical step towards being 100 per cent fully electric by 2030.
So come and join us in shaping the future of mobility. There's never been a more exciting time to play your part in our inspiring and creative teams!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12
