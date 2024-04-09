Data Engineer
2024-04-09
Are you a data-driven developer who likes to design, construct, and deploy Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) pipelines? Have you worked with data modeling? Are you also keen on learning the latest technologies to automatize the process in Azure? Most importantly, do you want to work in a company where they aren't hiring just one but multiple data engineers? Then we have the perfect challenge for you!
About the company
Folksam is one of Sweden's largest insurance companies. Their aim is to create security for their customers in all stages of life. Folksam is a customer-owned company with a strong focus on sustainability. Read more about the company here.
About the role
This is an exciting yet challenging role, as we look for individuals not afraid to tinker in every stage of the data pipeline.
Your primary responsibility lies in the Staging area, where you will perform the ETL process, in MS Azure through SQL, Python and Data Build Tool (DBT). However, we want to hire Data Engineers who have knowledge of the whole data pipeline and are willing to work alongside other engineers in any part of it.
Responsibilities:
Develop Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes and transform it into usable information in the environment of Azure.
Utilize tools and languages like SQL, Python and DBT (Data Build Tool) to perform transformations and data modeling.
Configure and manage the data warehouse and other storage systems.
Develop and maintain data processing and analysis pipelines using tools like Data Bricks or write custom scripts in Python.
Help the data analyst with their PowerBI requirements.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have
3 to 5 years of experience in data engineering, Data Warehouse development for analysis, or backend with DevOps experience.
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field for example Information Computer Science, Machine learning, or similar.
Familiarity with tools like those mentioned above. You might be comfortable with different tech stack, as long as you have proven experience, you will be considered.
Knowledge of dimensional modeling and developing custom dashboards with Power BI or R is a plus.
Experience of working in agile organizations using SAFe will help.
Language requirement:
The corporate language at Folksam is Swedish. In case you are not able to communicate in Swedish, we would like to help you learn the language. In collaboration with EF, we offer Swedish classes during your first year of employment. Teaching is held 2 hours/week for 15 weeks and you are kindly expected to participate in the course to enhance your Swedish language!
Are you interested in this role?
We're looking for you who is a doer, likes to solve problems, can think creatively, and isn't hesitant to voice their opinions. a person who is eager to share knowledge, assist others in various topics, and communicate effectively with diverse team members. Loyalty, a sense of responsibility, and strong interpersonal skills are essential traits we're looking for in our ideal candidate.
We will interview on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application with your CV as soon as possible. For questions, please do not hesitate to contact lana.haddad@novare.se
