Data Engineer
2024-04-03
About Us:
We are a leading IT consulting firm passionate about transforming the digital landscape for businesses around the globe. With a focus on innovation and excellence, we specialize in delivering tailored data solutions that drive decision-making and operational efficiency. Our team is growing, and we're looking for a talented Data Engineer to join our journey.
Role Overview:
As a Junior Data Engineer, you will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and managing our data infrastructure. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to support data-driven decisions, leveraging the latest technologies in cloud data warehousing, data integration, and automation. This is an exciting opportunity to grow your skills in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain scalable and robust data pipelines.
Work with cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake, Databricks, Redshift, and BigQuery.
Develop and optimize SQL queries for data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes.
Implement CI/CD practices for data pipeline version control and deployment using GitHub.
Collaborate with team members using Agile methodologies to ensure project success and timely delivery.
Utilize orchestration tools like Apache Airflow or Azure Data Factory to automate and monitor data workflows.
Required Qualifications:
Minimum Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
1-2 years of experience in data engineering or a related role.
Proficiency in Python and SQL.
Practical experience with cloud data warehouses (Snowflake, Databricks, Redshift, BigQuery).
Familiarity with CI/CD practices and GitHub.
Experience in Agile project management.
Knowledge of data orchestration tools (e.g., Apache Airflow, Azure Data Factory).
Preferred Skills:
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Eagerness to learn new technologies and frameworks.
Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Hybrid working environment to support work-life balance.
Comprehensive training and development programs.
A culture of innovation and continuous learning.
Opportunity to work on exciting projects with a global impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-02
E-post: hr@enformica.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Enformica AB
(org.nr 559077-3528) Kontakt
Pedram Birounvand pedram@enformica.com Jobbnummer
8582196