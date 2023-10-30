Data engineer
2023-10-30
About Us
We are a team that focuses on providing insights from data to drive the development of premium battery electric trucks and busses. Our aim is to make insights from data an integral part in the decision making across the organization. We are growing the team and are now looking for a new colleague to join us in the quest to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable transport system.
About You
You have a solid foundation in structuring and managing data and have gained experience in developing data pipelines in a cloud environment. Eager to learn and continuously adapt, you've begun to engage in practices like infrastructure-as-code, automated testing, and monitoring. As you aim to ensure our data products are built with scalability and resilience in mind, you're excited to collaborate and grow within an organization that pushes the boundaries for electrified transportation. Your collaborative approach appreciates the value of a team effort, and you're keen on being hands-on from an initiative's start to its completion.
Your Role
• Data Development: Collaborate with fellow data professionals to develop and maintain high-quality data products. Iteratively work with our stakeholders to tailor data solutions for areas like battery systems, charging and thermal management, and propulsion development.
• Scalable Solutions: Actively participate in the development of our data infrastructure, ensuring that we have the needed capabilities to reach our objectives.
• Our domain: Acquire an understanding of the development of electrified commercial vehicles and deliver data initiatives with tangible business outcomes.
To succeed in this role, we think that you:
• Have experience working with datasets ranging in terabytes, ensuring they're processed efficiently and are ready for analysis.
• Communicate and collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, understanding their needs and translating them into data solutions.
• Understand and apply agile practices, automated testing, and infrastructure-as-code to ensure robust data solutions.
• Possess 2+ years of hands-on experience in a data engineering role, especially within cloud environments like AWS and Snowflake.
• Hold a bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, or a related discipline.
We put a lot of focus on your personal traits and that you'll be a good fit in our team, so if you don't tick all the boxes please apply anyway!
Recruiting Manager Georg von Zedtwitz-Liebenstein, Head of Data Analytics, describes his leadership as follows.
"I believe that my most important contribution as a manager is to equip the team with the needed capabilities to succeed. This includes everything from facilitating the team's development to clarifying our objectives for the team to be confident in their decision-making."
How it is to work at Scania
Scania is proud to be a flat organization, where we strive to support each other and exchange knowledge to succeed. At Scania, we promote building networks and relations to excel. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
We offer a flexible way of working to balance work and your personal life. You will have the opportunity to share your working time between our offices in Södertälje, our coworking hub in Stockholm and working from home.
More benefits that we offer
• Individual development plan
- Individual onboarding
- Access to skills development through Scania Academy
- Performance bonus, company health center, leasing car, etc.
Apply Now
If you are looking to apply your data skills in a role that contributes to the development of sustainable transport solutions, I would like to hear from you.
Please reach out to my colleague, Patrik Neckman, if you have any questions about the recruitment process. You will reach him at patrik.neckman@scania.com
or +46 737269409.
A background check might be conducted in this process.
You don't have to send a personal cover letter but rather answer the questions when you apply in our web tool. Upload you cv twice instead.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
