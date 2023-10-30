Data Engineer
2023-10-30
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Data Engineer in our Stockholm office - are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
As a Data Engineer within Product, Data and Tech you will join our Data Science Team which is a central initiative supporting Viaplay Group. The Data Science Team provides our commercial and product departments with solutions for our data lake, product embellishment and analytics. We have a solid and mature Big Data architecture hosted in AWS Cloud and we work in an open-source environment, primarily with Java Spark, Scala and Python. In the Data Science team, we have an agile environment where each member has an equal say and direct effect on the way of working.
Your responsibilities will include:
•
You will be a key resource in our mission to build and maintain our data lake
• You will drive changes in our development processes that affect business decisions
•
You will engineer solutions which will in turn enhance features in the services such as our recommendation engine
•
You will be a part of driving change to our data lake architecture to propel the solution to further levels
What we are looking for
We are looking for someone who is into working with the deep techy parts of Data Engineering. We believe that you are currently either working as a Data Engineer, or as a Software Engineer and want to learn more about Big Data and its principles.
•
Solid work life experience with Java Development and/or Scala
•
Experience in Big Data Architecture
•
Interest in the inner workings of the ETL process and software development
•
Interest in the holistic perspective, the end result and how your work will impact the users
•
A good attitude, sense of humor, and ability to work humbly with others in a creative team environment
It is a bonus if you have:
•
Experience working with cloud tech, specifically experience in Amazon AWS and its plethora of services
• Experience of working in Big Data development projects
•
Strong experience in handling and fetching everything from traditional, relational data to semi- or unstructured data
•
Experience working with Spark and knowledge in SQL
•
A dedication to testing, code review and other quality-oriented practices and supporting workflows are also highly valued
Our offering
•
We have got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
•
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
•
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities and peer-to-peer networks.
•
An innovative environment with yearly Hack Days. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
•
A genuinely international and diverse group of colleagues to connect with. We're striving towards a 50:50 gender balance & we're not far off - plus last time we checked, we have more than 60 different nationalities across our nine offices!
•
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product - including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here - you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page (https://careers.viaplaygroup.com/)
or follow us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lifeatviaplaygroup/)!
