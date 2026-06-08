Data Engineer
Hirely AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy turning data into something people can actually use to make better decisions?
At Jobylon, you'll join at a point where data is becoming increasingly important to both our customers and our product. The foundation is there, but there's still plenty left to build.
You'll be the person responsible for turning raw data into reporting that helps companies understand and improve their hiring. Some of the challenges are technical: building scalable pipelines, reliable models, and performant queries. Others are about understanding what customers actually need to measure and making sure the right data is available when they need it.
You'll have significant ownership from day one and a chance to shape how data is collected, modeled, and used across our products.
About the job
You'll own the data domain at Jobylon.
Rather than joining a large data team with narrowly defined responsibilities, you'll have the opportunity to shape how data flows through our products and ultimately reaches our customers.
A big part of your work will be building the next generation of reporting. You'll help create the metrics customers rely on to understand their hiring performance, workforce planning, and recruitment processes.
You'll work with data from across our products and make sure it moves reliably from source systems into scalable models that support analytics and reporting. As new products, customers, and use cases are added, you'll help ensure the data platform is ready to support them.
You'll collaborate closely with backend developers, product teams, and engineering leadership to understand business needs and turn them into something measurable and actionable.
You'll primarily work with Python and SQL, alongside modern data tools and warehouse technologies. The focus, however, isn't the technology itself. It's making sure customers can trust the data they're looking at and use it to make better decisions.
Most days are spent in deep focus work rather than meetings, giving you plenty of space to solve problems, improve systems, and build things properly. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Jobylon Jobbnummer
9953592