Data Engineer - Platform Infrastructure
Platform 24 Healthcare AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-23
Platform24 is on a mission to unlock healthcare's potential by creating smooth and accessible healthcare where patients and caregivers are empowered by the most intelligent technology available. We aim to enable AI precision while maintaining a human touch, allowing medical doctors and nurses to focus on what they do best-practicing medicine .
We have an uncompromising focus on making every day better for patients and clinicians and together create healthcare 2.0 .
Joining our team as a Data Platform Engineer means playing a key role in one of Europe's most innovative health-tech companies. You will have a significant impact and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare. Combining medical expertise with technology crafted by our engineers, we significantly improve healthcare quality and efficiency on a large scale.
You will, in this role, be
Part of a core team working with initiatives spanning the entire company
Drive data democratization, both internally and externally, creating informative workflows for us as an organization and our customers, the healthcare organizations, giving them data and insights to help them learn and improve so they can do the right things
Be part of a team of individuals with diverse expertise within Analytics Engineering
Take on a broad spectrum of responsibilities in developing and maintaining our data platform infrastructure
Empower other teams and our customers by enhancing their analytical capabilities and promoting a culture of ongoing learning and improvement
We invite you to join us on this exciting journey, where your contributions will significantly impact the future of healthcare .
We're looking for
Proficiency in managing and optimizing core platform technologies such as Kubernetes, Helm, and ArgoCD
Experience with essential data platform components such as Minio, Spark, and Presto
Strong understanding of workflow orchestration tools like Airflow for efficient data processing and transformation
Proficiency with version control systems and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD)
Competence in or willingness to learn monitoring and observability tools such as Grafana and Prometheus to ensure the data platform's health, performance, and reliability
Proficiency in SQL for data querying and manipulation, complemented by knowledge of Python for scripting and automation tasks within the data platform environment
Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams
Proactive problem-solving attitude and drive to identify and address challenges within the data platform environment
What's in it for you:
At Platform24, we recognize the importance of work-life balance and offer flexible working hours to accommodate different life plans
We host Demo & Beers every other week to celebrate our achievements (participation in beers is optional)
Regular personal growth and knowledge-sharing sessions are organized, along with other benefits like office snacks, parties, and the opportunity to spend five workdays a year doing voluntary work to help others
Additionally, you will have the opportunity to work with intelligent, friendly, and skilled colleagues from around the world .
This position is located in our Stockholm office. We conduct ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible .
We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity. All employment decisions are based on qualifications, merit, and business needs . Ersättning
