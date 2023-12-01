Data Engineer - Business intelligence developer to Scania
2023-12-01
Do you love working with loads of interesting data? Do you have a passion for data modelling? Are you excited to apply your technical skills to analyse data, and help our teams to get new valuable insights from it? Then we would like to welcome you as a Data Engineer to our team at Scania!
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. Be a part of this journey as a BI developer.
Our department plays a big role in Scania's data strategy to deliver top analytical solutions. We enable and enhance data to enforce our employees to perform at their best by providing excellent solutions that increase and secure the right decisions to reach and exceed the business goals.
YOU WILL
Be a part of a Squad consisting of Data Engineers and a Service Delivery manager working towards Research and Development (R&D) organization in Scania. You will be part of a ''like-minded'' team that has a passion for working with BI solutions and together you will create data solutions that brings value to our customers. You will have the possibility to work at least 3 days remotely per week.
We work closely with the business (Business & IT as One) and with various stakeholder groups to gather and document reporting requirements to meet business needs. We use scrum methodologies and sprints to follow up our work. Together with the squad, you will be developing high quality BI solutions. You will develop new data products and work with our existing portfolio as well as documentation, and performance adjustments. Our technical platforms are in cloud and on prem. The cloud setup is set up in AWS with Snowflake as a data warehouse, Matillion as our ETL/ELT tool and PowerBI as a visualization tool. Our legacy on prem platform with the Scania common data warehouse is Oracle based and SQL server on prem. We are in a transition phase to move away from on prem into our highly capable cloud platform.
IN ORDER TO SUCCEED IN THE ROLE, WE SEE THAT YOU HAVE
4+years in PowerBI development (on Cloud + Report server) with good knowledge of working with Cloud Technologies (Snowflake) and support.
4+years' experience in Developing Solutions for Data Analytics, Data Lakes Applications using Snowflake/AWS Services.
Deep knowledge about dimensional modelling, data access and data storage.
Advanced SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases.
Working experience with both low code and high code environments for ETL such as Matillion, ODI, DBT.
Knowledge of PowerBI, Tabular Editor and other BI/DW tools.
Basic understanding on git branching, Push and Pull code to and from git repository.
Strong English language skills.
Involved in requirement gathering for reporting application and worked with customer.
Technical lead experience meriting.
BSc or MSc in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience).
WE SEE IT AS A BIG PLUS IF YOU HAVE ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING:
You have experience from product development (R&D) and other relevant business area.
Experience and enjoyment of agile (JIRA) methods and DevOps to deliver value continuously.
WHO ARE YOU
You add energy to the group and push the team to reach new levels. You take responsibility for your own and the team's development and are excited to drive improvements, within both processes and tools. You are a team player person who dares to take initiative and easy to make yourself adjustable to different situations and work conditions. You are communicating fluently in English and have the ability to connect with users and their representatives, being able to understand requirements and analyse data. Meet users' expectations and bring clarity to unclear requirements through dialogue. In addition, a person who enjoys having fun with colleagues is much appreciated!
WE OFFER
We offer exciting work environment where you develop and maintain the skills needed to meet future challenges, flexible working hours, great team spirit, working in a global organization.
For more information please contact Subhashchandra Ghimire (Manager), subhashchandra.ghimire@scania.com
. Note that a background check will be conducted for this position.
ABOUT SCANIA
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Scania offers vehicle financing, insurance, and rental services to enable our customers to focus on their core business. Scania is also a leading provider of industrial and marine engines. In 2019, we delivered 91,700 trucks,7,800 buses as well as 10,200 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totalled over SEK 152 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 51,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, with regional production centres in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE and we are around 1500 people and the majority are located in Södertälje Sweden. Så ansöker du
