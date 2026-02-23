Data Engagement Partner - Data, Analytics & AI
2026-02-23
LTM - a Larsen & Toubro company - is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest and most disruptive enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI - enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value.
Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns business outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but to Outcreate it.
Job Summary
We are looking for an experienced Data Engagement Partner in Data, Analytics & AI - working with a strong BFSI domain understanding
Client Relationship & Revenue Protection
Establish and maintain strong relationships with client stakeholders across CDO, LOB Data Leaders and data teams
Act as a trusted onsite advisor - anticipate risks to existing programs, manage escalations early and protect renewals/expansions
Opportunity Sensing & Pipeline Creation
Proactively identify opportunities by onsite presence: attending relevant forums, "walking the floors," listening for pain points and translating them into structured opportunities
Identify opportunities proactively
Work with Sales leader on RFP's and client requests
Coordinate internal teams (delivery, architecture, partner alliances, CoE) to respond rapidly to client needs
Consultative Solutioning (Data + AI + Experience)
Ability to produce point-of-view (PoV), solution outlines, and "option A/B/C" approaches for client challenges
Experience in setting up data ecosystems for AI, Data Modernization, Data Governance & Management & BI Consolidation solutions
Partner with Hyperscalers on solutioning
Prior involvement in data product operating models, domain data marts, or analytics modernization programs
Must have skills
Data, Analytics, AI, BFSI Domain, Data Architecture, Data Modernization, Data Governance & Management
Others
Willingness to travel in the Nordics
