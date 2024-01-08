Data Energy Center® Facility & Operations Manager
2024-01-08
We are T.Loop
Join us in reshaping the tech landscape! At T.Loop, we're firm believers in the transformative power of clean-energy tech. With alarming predictions that data centers will consume a staggering 3.4% of the world's total power supply by 2030, we're on a mission to revolutionize the industry through our innovative Data Energy Centers®. Be part of the change.
About the role
As the primary responsibility of this role, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless 24/7/365 operation of each dedicated Data Energy Center®. Your focus will extend to overseeing the ongoing maintenance of these sites, ensuring they operate at peak efficiency around the clock. T.Loop's commitment to colocation services places a significant reliance on our service level agreements, and your role is crucial in upholding these standards.
This role will be based in the greater Stockholm metropolitan area. T.Loop's main office is centrally located in Stockholm. The position requires a commitment of 40 hours per week, with a vacation allowance of 25 days plus 5 additional days.
What we offer
With us, you'll be part of an environment pulsating with dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit, where you'll have the opportunity to influence and drive growth alongside us. We offer an attractive compensation package and benefits that reward performance. You'll have the chance to join at the beginning of an expansion journey where there are no limits to your personal development and career path. Your days will be spent alongside experts in the field, contributing together towards a more energy-efficient world!
Tasks and responsibilities
As the Data Energy Center® Facility Operations Manager, you will manage multiple Data Energy Centers® situated in different geographical locations within the same city.
As part of your diverse responsibilities, you'll providing continuous customer service and maintaining adherence to SLAs and responding promptly to customers request, offering additional services when required. You'll also strategizing an executing on-site operation, including quality SOPs, MOPs, rounds and audits.
The role includes managing incident handling and planned maintenance with precision, and you will also be contracting suppliers for on-call and maintenance services.
Additionally, you will be planning and instructing the delivery of on-site maintenance services in compliance with EHS standards plus driving continuous improvements and actively participating in customer meetings upon request.
The Facility Manager will be an integral part of T.Loop's Operations business area, collaborating with technicians, Project Managers, and the NOC team.
Key Responsibilities: Collaborate with T.Loop Project Management during the installation of new Data Energy Centers.
Facilitate the onboarding process for new Data Energy Center capacity.
Ensure the continuous 24/7/365 operation of T.Loop's Data Energy Centers.
Act as the primary contact and oversee maintenance and on-call responsibilities.
Manage onsite customer services, including the project management of on-site projects such as patching and server maintenance.
Serve as the main contact for all agreements on each site.
About you Fluent in both Swedish and English, with strong verbal and written communication skills.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in cooling or electrical infrastructure.
Proficient in technical systems and operations.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly MS Excel, as an essential daily tool.
Experience in direct customer contact, with a background in sales or sales support considered a bonus.
Demonstrated experience in project management.
Familiarity with interpreting agreements and overseeing contractor work.
Possession of a valid driving license.
Other of importance
Location: Stockholm
Type of service: Fulltime
Start date: ASAP
