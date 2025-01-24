Data converter designer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-01-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you ready to take on the challenge of developing next-generation ASICs and maintaining our leadership in 5G technology? At Ericsson, we are investing heavily in the future of 5G, where cutting-edge development is crucial. We are offering a position to develop one of the most performance-critical blocks in the radio chain: the data converter. This role requires creativity, research capabilities, and product development skills for successful execution.
We are a dynamic team focused on continuous feedback and daily improvements. Our team comprises experienced analog, mixed-signal, and digital designers, where cooperation and collaboration are key to our success. The successful candidate will have an excellent opportunity to develop problem-solving skills and learn from experienced colleagues.
Our team is responsible for developing data converter products from specification through ASIC design and verification to validation, industrialization, and internal customer integration and support. This role offers numerous opportunities for growth within the team!
What you will do:
• Your main tasks will be to develop new concepts for data converter architectures suitable for integration in Ericsson's radio base stations.
• In your daily work you will focus on system-level modelling, transistor level design, layout as well as validation and production test development.
• Participation in specification work for RF & Mixed-Signal ICs.
• Participate in / drive continuous improvements of products and processes and during certain times mentoring more junior designers.
The skills you bring:
• 10+ years of experience in data converter development with focus on high-speed designs in advanced process nodes. Preferably a sub system leader or being a driver of larger mixed-signal block designs, which included several designers and successfully delivered on-quality work on time.
• In-depth understanding of how the data converter fits in the radio signal chain and be able to break down system specifications to link budgets for the data converters and the interfacing blocks.
• Expertise in calibration methods for data converters
• Experience of mixed signal design and analog/digital co-simulation.
• Experience in Cadence tools suite, or similar analog full custom EDA tools, as well as modelling tools such as Matlab.
• Knowledge of the industrialization of RFICs such as production test development and ASIC qualification are desired.
We are looking forward to receiving your application in English, including your CV and cover letter.
We have two openings, and these positions are available in Linköping, Lund, and Kista. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "759820-43128871". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9125197