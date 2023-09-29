Data Collector
2023-09-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Hey there! Are you our next Leadstar? Take the chance of a lifetime and join a market leading, fast-paced team in the sports betting affiliate industry!
We offer you:
The opportunity to play an important role in one of the fastest growing tech companies in Sweden
The opportunity to learn a lot and to develop yourself
The prospect to grow within the company and take on more responsibilities
A workplace where Mondays feel like Fridays
What we want in return:
A high level of commitment
An eagerness to learn and to become the best
Smartness and creativity
A positive mindset
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a Data Collector whose primary focus will be on maintaining Leadstar Media's affiliate data system, controlling and analyzing the data. That, in combination with collecting data manually.
You are a competitive person who wants to achieve results and always strives to do your best
You are a team player in combination with being a self-driven person who likes to try out new things and take on responsibilities
You are a well-structured person and able to plan your work tasks
You are an analytical thinker who loves numbers
It's a plus if you have a university degree, but it's not a requirement
It's a plus if you have working experience as a Data Collector or a Business Intelligence Analyst, but it's not a requirement
It's a plus if you are interested in the iGaming industry and/or sports betting, but this is not a requirement
Job description
Leadstar Media revenues come from affiliate partnerships with iGaming operators and the data is accessible in so-called affiliate portals. This data is collected, controlled and evaluated. Historically this process has been fully manual but since the beginning of 2023 we have begun the process of collecting data by scraping and API's through a third party system.
This is a non-technical position, our system provider is taking care of the technical issues and development of the software. Your work tasks will include the following:
Maintain Leadstar Media's affiliate data gathering system
Collect data manually from affiliate portals
Control and evaluate the data
Support and collaborate with relevant departments
Today the Data departments consist of one Data manager and one Data collector. We are planning to recruit two more Data collectors in order to build up a strong Data Team.
At Leadstar Media you always have the possibility to grow within the company and take on more responsibilities. Several of our team members have taken career steps within the company. The ambition to learn and the ability to take on responsibility are the essential skills required of prospective employees.
About Leadstar Media
Leadstar Media is a fast growing Swedish scale-up company that operates several websites within the sports betting industry. Today the company consists of over 65 employees and full-time consultants as well as several part-time freelancers. We are an international company with around 25 different nationalities represented and a presence in over 30 different geographical markets. Leadstar Media's ambition is to create exceptional products for our visitors and to become the no. 1 sports betting affiliate in the world. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by having a tight-knit team of creators with a high level of autonomy.
At Leadstar Media you will work together with entrepreneurial individuals who are eager to learn everything about their particular field. We want you to have the same winner mindset as the rest of the team!
In addition to work, we organize other activities outside of work-hours such as small events, company trips and kick-offs.
More information
Start: As soon as possible
Period of employment: six months probationary employment with one month of notice.
Please apply through our career page: careers.leadstarmedia.com
We are looking forward to receiving your job application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556913-7622)
Hälsingegatan 49 4TR
113 31 STOCKHOLM
8154183