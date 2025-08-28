Data Center IT Support Technician
Data Center IT Support Technician (DCT) - Role Overview
As a Data Center IT Support Technician (DCT), you will provide IT support for Secure Access Workstations (SAWs), laptops, servers, and conference room Audio/Visual (A/V) equipment. You will maintain an inventory of spare devices for the sites, ensuring that all equipment has the latest updates and operating systems installed.
About Microsoft Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I)
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I DCT, you will play a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies that support Microsoft's online services, including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform.
CO+I is committed to the personal and professional growth of its employees, offering career rotation programs, diversity and inclusion training and events, and opportunities for professional certification and development.
Our infrastructure spans more than 200 data centers in 32 countries, hosting millions of servers that deliver services for over one billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and operational optimization at the forefront, Microsoft continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing demands of being a world-class cloud provider. Our mission is to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. We embrace a growth mindset, drive innovation, and foster a culture based on respect, integrity, and accountability, ensuring everyone thrives at work and beyond.
Responsibilities
Build working relationships within the data center and with corporate teams.
Ensure SAW devices remain compliant and secure.
Perform BIOS setting changes on confidential devices when required.
Manage SAW inventory, including ordering, receiving, assigning or reassigning, and decommissioning devices.
Provide user guidance for common SAW repair issues and escalate unresolved cases.
Handle Return Merchandise Authorizations (RMAs) for SAWs damaged within the first 30 days of receipt.
Provide Senior Data Center Technician-level support when needed, including power cycles, swapping failed components, handling storage media, troubleshooting, cable installations, rack and stack installations, and standard data center processes.
Support deployment of on-site data center physical infrastructure, including servers, network devices, SANs, Windows Server OS, component replacements
Assist the Data Center Inventory and Asset Management Team with shipping, receiving, and inventory management during high workload periods.
Follow and promote organizational safety programs, policies, and compliance standards.
Represent Microsoft's culture and values in all work interactions.
Required Qualifications
High school diploma or equivalent
Relevant experience supporting IT equipment or related technology
Background Check Requirements
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements.
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: Required upon hire or transfer and repeated every two years.
Preferred Qualifications
Technical college degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Telecommunications, or equivalent experience
Certifications such as CompTIA, Microsoft, or Network certifications
Experience operating heavy-load movement equipment such as pallet jacks or chassis lifts
Familiarity with safety programs, policies, and compliance
