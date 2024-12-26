Data Architects and Scientists -2025
Sekrond AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sekrond AB i Göteborg
SEKROND AB provides services in the form of Technology Consulting and Outsourcing, Management Consulting, Product development and other similar activities in ICT, Telecommunications, Financial, Renewable/Non-renewable Energy spheres as well as Sales, marketing and maintenance of ICT software and hardware to clients.
We are hiring energetic and solution driven candidates for the following positions:
Data Scientists/Data Engineers
Data Architects/Designers
Qualifications and Expertise Desired
Data Scientists/Data Engineers
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Team player.
Hands-on experience with DevSecOps,data modelling tools, data Engineering/analytics tools and technologies (Python Libraries, Kafka, Azure Databricks, Microsoft Azure ML, AWS SageMaker, Katib, Kserve, Polly, Speech Services, Jupyter Notebooks,Seldon Core,Git, etc)
Working knowledge of deep learning architectures for computer vision,NLP, GenAI/LLMOps (instruct tuning, SFT, RLHF) and AI frameworks and Libraries (Hugging Face, LangChain, Scikit-Learn, TensorFlow, CNTK,XGBoost,Lamini, Chainlit,etc)
Experience with Prompt Engineering, RAG, Fine-Tuning and in developing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines for application deployment.
Competent with data analytics and dashboards (Power BI, Tableau, ELK, Grafana, etc)
Linux/UNIX operating System competence. Working knowledge in other Software Development environments are also desired.
Working knowledge of data modelling and data architectures.
Working knowledge of Kubernetes based platforms.
Working knowledge of Cybersecurity Best Practices and AI governance best practices.
Working knowledge of SQL and NoSQL Databases(SQL Server, CosmoDB,DynamoDB,LlamaIndex, MongoDB, Cassandra, etc).
Working knowledge of ITILv3 lifecycle methodology cc.
Scripting expertise- Python, R ,etc
Software Development background in Java, C/C++,.NET, C# will be an added advantage.
Working knowledge of workload scheduling applications like Slurm or PBS or IBM Spectrum LFS will be an added advantage.
Data Architects/Designers
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Team player.
DevOps expertise in any of the Cloud-based Platforms (Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud)
Competent in at least one Big data platform and related Analytics and processing services (RedShift, Synapse Analytics, Data Explorer, EMR, HDInsight, Data Lake, Data Pipeline, etc)
Competent with data analytics and dashboards (Power BI, Tableau, ELK, Grafana,Prometheus, etc)
Working knowledge of Kubernetes based platforms (OpenShift,MiniKube,Kubeflow)
Competence in data management, data analysis and integration services (SSAS, SSIS,SSRS)
Working knowledge of at least one Business Intelligence tool and visualization frameworks (Kinesis, Stream Analytics, Elastic Search, PowerBI, Tableau,QuickSight,etc)
Working knowledge of Cybersecurity Best Practices.
Working knowledge of SQL and NoSQL Databases (SQL Server, CosmoDB,DynamoDB,LlamaIndex, MongoDB, Cassandra, etc).
Linux/UNIX operating System. Working knowledge in other Software Development environments such as Android,iOS are also desired.
Working knowledge of ITILv3 lifecycle methodology, Agile Software Development processes and AI regulatory and verification frameworks (VerifyML,FairLearn,etc).
Working knowledge of ICT and Automotive Standards and Frameworks such as 3GPP, ISO27001, ISP26262 is desired but not mandatory.
Scripting expertise- Python, Perl,Bash, etc.
Software Development background in Java, C/C++ will be an added advantage.
Kindly send your resumes to info@sekrond.com
. Only applications sent to the mailbox will be reviewed.
Kindly quote SEKROICT2025-Data as reference in the applications.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
E-post: info@sekrond.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SEKROICT2021-Data". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sekrond AB
(org.nr 556991-5233)
Regnvädersgatan 3 (visa karta
)
418 32 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9080307