Data Architect to Home Furnishing Nordic
2024-02-20
Do you want to join us and help shape the Trademax and Chilli experience?
We at HFN need to strengthen our team with a new role as Data Architect, who can lead the development of data structure and analysis. In your role you will have the responsibility for the data management within the company and structure data that needs to be managed to secure the data quality that the business uses to take critical business decisions.
HFN is on a journey and has recently begun to use a new set of IT applications. We need to align those tools and the data they generate with the legacy systems. For that reason, we are looking for a driven Data Architect who can lead the development of the data and analysis tools. These components are of central importance for us to be able to deliver the very best customer experience.
Work tasks and key responsibilities.
• Collaborate with company management and the business stakeholders to develop a data strategy that meets the corporate needs and retail requirements.
• Envision data pipelines and how the enterprise should be set up.
• Maintain a repository of all data architecture procedures and artifacts.
• Design, document, build and implement data structures within the current IT setup.
• Evaluate and improve the current data management technologies.
• Build data models for database structure, analytics and AI applications.
• Analyze and define our future reporting strategy.
• Develop measures to ensure data accuracy, integrity and accessibility.
• Continually monitor, refine and report data management system performance.
Qualifications
• At least 5 years of experience in relevant roles.
• A university degree in a relevant field.
• An analytical mindset and self-propelled.
• Very good at communicating with both developers and non-technical stakeholders in Swedish and English.
• Responsibile - has strong drive and always ensures that projects are completed.
If you also have experience in e-commerce, is beneficial.
We offer
An exciting and fun position with committed colleagues. You will get to work with colleagues who have a strong drive and a focus on results, which means that we sometimes work extra hard to reach our goals. It is important that you thrive in a fast-paced culture.
You will have the opportunity to influence and contribute to the HFN growth.
Other
The position is full-time. We wish you can start as soon as possible. The Data Architect would be working at our headquarters at Strandbadsvägen in Helsingborg, Sweden.
We will handle the applications continuously, so do not hesitate to send in your application. For questions about the role, contact CTO Martin Lesalvia, martin.lesalvia@hfnordic.com
You are welcome with your application!
About Home Furnishing Nordic AB
Home Furnishing Nordic AB, one of Northern Europe's largest home and furnishing e-commerce companies and is included as on of two segments within Bygghemma Group (BHG) and in 2022 had a turnover of approx 1.5 billion and has 125 employees at the headquarters in Helsingborg. This resultdriven and entrepreneurial mindset extends to Home Furnishing Nordic with brands such as Trademax, Chilli, Furniturebox and Kodin1.
About BHG Group
BHG is one of the largest consumer e-commerce companies in the Nordics. In addition to our Nordic operations, we also have a significant presence in the rest of Europe, as well as in selected markets outside of Europe. Our strong position in these markets makes us one of the largest European online pure-plays within the home improvement space, meaning do-it-yourself (DIY) and home furnishings (value and premium). With an ecosystem of online stores, supported by physical destinations and services, such as last-mile deliveries and installation, we offer the market's leading range of well-known external and strong own brands, totaling over 1.7 million products and encompassing a complete offering within DIY, furniture and furnishings. The Group includes over 100 online sites - including sites like www.bygghemma.se, www.trademax.se, www.chilli.se, www.furniturebox.se
and www.nordicnest.se
and www.svensson.se.
We are headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with operations throughout Europe. Our share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BHG." The BHG brands employ approximately 2,500 people, working every day to create the ultimate online shopping experience by combining an unbeatable product range with smart technology, leading product expertise and a broad range of services. Ersättning
