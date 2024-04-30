Advertisement for one-post of Clerk/Typist in Embassy of India, Stockholm
Indiska Ambassaden / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Indiska Ambassaden i Stockholm
Position: One position of Clerk/Typist.
Qualification: University graduate degree, fluent in English (Written and Spoken). Knowledge/ fluency of Swedish is desirable. Preference will be given to applicants proficient in computers.
Description of Duties: To assist in tasks in the administration/consular section of the Embassy, responding to emails and telephonic queries, purchase & settlement of invoices for office equipment, coordinate delivery and collection of passports, consular documents and other miscellaneous works etc.
Working Hours: Full time job. 0900 - 1730 hrs, Monday to Friday. The applicant should be able to perform duties on evenings/weekends, if required.
The applicant must carry a valid work permit. Embassy does not sponsor any kind of Work visa.
Pay scale: Starting SEK 21,000 per month.
Status: Contractual local employee in the Embassy of India.
Interested candidates may email their CV in English to admn.stockholm@mea.gov.in
and admn1.stockholm@mea.gov.in
latest by 21st May, 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-21
admn.stockholm@mea.gov.in
E-post: admn1.stockholm@mea.gov.in Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Resume for Clerk/Typist.". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Indiska Ambassaden
, http://www.indembassysweden.gov.in/
Kornhamnstorg 4 (visa karta
)
111 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8648823