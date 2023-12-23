Data Architect
2023-12-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
Description of the assignment
As a Architect for Data solutions & BI, you will join the Enterprise Digital department within Digital Development & Operations (DDO). We are in a journey, together as a global team, establishing the Company in Europe and Globally with digital capabilities. The overall DDO vision is to be an innovator, a transformative leader, and an enabler for reaching our business objectives.
The area of Enterprise digital consists of several product areas which are: Collaboration, Big data, Cloud & Devops, Enterprise architecture, PMO, Information security and Service portfolio.
Data is one of our key strategic areas and under build up, you will collaborate with other teams and architects together with business stakeholders to set the strategic direction and scope for the area.
• Lead the holistic mapping of our architecture landscape with focus on data
• Set the data architecture strategy for the future according to the business objectives
• Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand requirements for digital solutions. Support
setting up requirements and providing guidelines to meet the requirements.
• Ensure scalable solution architecture aligning with business goals and best practices.
• Evaluate solution proposals, challenge and ensure appropriate technologies, platforms and solutions are applied.
• Requirements, Solutions and other documents need to be documented in a way so both stakeholders and developing teams have a clear understanding.
• Drive scope discussions with stakeholders
• Identify legal requirements and ensure solutions are meeting the set goals
Qualifications and skills required for the assignment
• M.Sc. Electrical, or Computer Engineering, or equivalent work experience
• Long experience working as a data architect, enterprise architect or as a solution architect.
• Deep understanding of big data technologies, including databases, data warehousing, and analytics tools
• Deep understanding of industry trends and strategies like data mesh and data fabric concepts
• Familiarity with industry-specific use cases, such as predictive analytics, machine learning, and real-time data processing.
• Experience in architectural modelling such as information, process, capabilities and infrastructure models
• Knowledge of Devops culture, Agile processes and principles
Personal attributes
You are the kind of person that thrives in an environment where everything is not set and gets inspired from defining and implementing solutions. You will work closely with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and other colleagues to ensure that information security risks are managed according to expectations. You are pragmatic, self-driven, curious, and flexible with a "we'll find a way"-attitude.
• Excellent communication skills
• Problem solving skills to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve technical issues effectively
• Proactive, self-starter and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively
• A team mindset and an outgoing personality with the ability to guide and inspire others. The
The team is located in Göteborg, Lindholmen but works with teams and stakeholders all over the world.
