Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
Looking to make a real impact? The data and analytics team at Atlas Copco Industrial Technique in Stockholm is on a journey to revolutionize our analytics capabilities. Leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure and Power BI we are looking for a Data Architect who is technically skilled, creative and has strategic capabilities. Here you'll take a leading transformational role in one of our most important strategic focus areas!
About the role
As a Data Architect, you will be designing and architecting data solutions using cloud technologies such as Azure and Databricks. Collaborating closely with our existing architect team, you will create efficient data models that integrate raw data from various operational and analytical systems. You will also help establish governance models and processes for our enterprise data platforms, all while exploring how emerging technologies like machine learning and AI can add value to our business and operations.
This role is placed in Nacka, Sweden.
What you can expect from us
At Atlas Copco you will experience a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior, and integrity. We offer many opportunities to grow and develop and potential to see your ideas come to life. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities and connect with colleagues from diverse backgrounds worldwide.
Who are you?
To be our ideal candidate, you have a Bachelor or Master of Science in Information Systems, Engineering, or equivalent knowledge gained through practical experience. You also have experience working with enterprise data and are familiar with typical business data domains.
We look for someone who not only understands but also aligns with industry best practices around data analytics - think security, DevOps, conceptual/common data models, and automation. You should also be familiar with machine learning and data science project implementations/possibilities, as you will play a key role in consulting on enabling platforms and team requirements.
As a Data Architect here, we expect you to have a senior attitude and the ability to do strategic evaluations of decisions. You will have the opportunity to impact our data strategy and drive our business forward.
Lastly, fluency in English, both written and verbal is necessary. If you have Swedish knowledge, that is a plus!
We add value wherever we do business
The Atlas Copco Group serves customers through innovative compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools and assembly systems. We are a global and diverse Group of many strong brands and around 34 000 employees representing different cultures in more than 180 countries. We have a wide range of positions so whatever your interests or area of expertise, we offer interesting challenges and the opportunity to grow.
Passionate people create exceptional things. We believe in challenging the status quo, always looking for a better way. Our leading edge technology enables us to innovate for a sustainable future. We believe that people make it happen and with us you are empowered to act. Your ideas can make a real difference and contribute to the quality of life for people everywhere.
Learn more at www.atlascopcogroup.com
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
