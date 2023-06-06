Data Analytics & BI Specialist
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics is looking for a Data analytics & BI Specialist to develop and maintain all systems that have an interface with our business system SAP.
Reporting to the manager of production engineering, you will join our team working with (ensure) the development of various processes and methods in the department of Production engineering within internal/external logistics and production. Ensure that we achieve health and safety, quality and delivery requirements by problem solving, analyzing, and providing support and to effectively achieve such goals at ABB Robotics in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
As a Data analytics & BI Specialist you will work closely together with support function such as production engineers, purchasing, line technicians and operators etc. in the daily work
Weekly meetings with line managers and support functions to ensure progress on current activities and priorities
Responsible for development of support system/functions/tools that operators are using and secure that communication between different system works and are correct
Define and document existing IT-processes, as well as new development of necessary IT-processes for the factory
Your background
5 years of experience in is/IT relevant tasks (development), preferably towards assembly factories
Master of science within IT systems or similar
(Good knowledge in) Familiarity with ERP systems, preferably SAP.
Analytical as a person
Good sense of urgency to support the value flow when needed
Strong will to develop yourself and to develop and improve current processes and ways of working
You are taking great responsibility for your work and have a strong will to improve within your area of responsibility.
Good knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing
More about us
At ABB you will join a team of professionals who are dedicated to creating a sustainable future through smart automation and electrification solutions. We believe smart people collaborate and always treat each other with care. We stay curious in order to find the best solutions, and we act with courage to deliver world-class products and services though our four business areas: Robotics & Discrete Automation, Motion, Process Automation and Electrification. Join ABB and make it your story! Let's write the future. Together.
Recruiting Manager Jacob Evenbom +46(0)724644640, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Union: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, +46708 21 53 31.
Please apply latest by the 26th of June, 2023.
If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
7855961