Data Analytics Coordinator within Energy Storage System
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready for an exciting journey towards a more sustainable and connected future? Do you want to make a difference and contribute to the world you want to live in? Do you in addition have an analytic mindset, you may be our next colleague!
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are currently looking for a Data Analytics Coordinator to join the Energy Storage System Function at Electromobility. Apply now!
This is us, your new colleagues
The Energy Storage System function is responsible for development of battery management system used in all Volvos' electric, products, such as, busses, trucks, construction equipment, and marine applications. Organizationally we belong to Electromobility, which was formed to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
The Electromobility department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility CampX. Teamwork and collaboration are the foundation of great products and an attractive workplace. You will be part of the growing team Energy Storage System Performance and Simulation.
How to succeed
Bring your fresh ideas, enthusiasm, analytic mindset, networking, and communication skills to develop next-gen technologies in a team environment.
As our Data Analytics Coordinator, you will have the possibility to coordinate, inspire, and support the analytics community in the Technology and Product Development area. Your work will cover a wide spectrum, from continuous monitoring Energy Storage System data, being the bridge between Energy Storage System department and the Data Analytics teams as well as general logging and monitoring analytics capabilities.
The role is new, the team is new and growing, it is a cultural transformation journey we are on! You will be the go-to person for Energy Storage Systems data analytics topics. Come with new ideas and build the role and expand our insights with data analytics. You will monitor Energy Storage System parameters, signals and logs from vehicle data using data analytic methods. After identifying, monitoring, and requesting new parameter loggings, you will take the global ownership of all the data and re-distribute to different stakeholders
As Energy Storage Systems representative in different data analytic Forums, you are closely connected to the business strategy making the most out of the new opportunities of the AI age. Innovation is a key; to explore different combinations of data and technologies in a business and customer context. To be successful in the role you are self-propelled, you love driving change together with the community and you are a curious soul.
Who are you?
You have an analytics mindset, are curious and have a natural tendency to question how things are done. You have a great interest in IT tools and how they can be utilized to bring business value in the best possible way. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and you like taking responsibility, act with integrity always with a result-oriented mind set.
You also have:
MSc in Engineering -incl. data management
Holistic view and a good awareness about the data analytics capabilities/ potential
An analytic mindset
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Merits:
PowerBI, Python
Experience with time series analysis
Mathematic and statistics
Experience in Energy Storage domain
Who are we?
We, your new colleagues are a diverse, multicultural, and engaged team in a stimulating environment. We value work life balance to ensure that you can perform your very best. In our team, we have a belief that the largest values are found through cross-functional collaborations. We have a passion for data and analytics and the opportunities they give us.
Are you curious to know more about the position?
Connect to Christophe Maillet, Manager Energy Storage System Performance & Simulation, Volvo Group Truck Technology: christophe.maillet@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7643314