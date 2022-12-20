Data Analyst- Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Do you want to be part of a global organization leading the development of the
Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tag-line. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over
1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues
Our new Data, Analytics & AI organization is focused on unleashing the value of data collected from connected customer assets. We are set out to drive the transformation into a data driven culture, where Data, Analytics & AI/ML are an integral part in our services and internal processes. By spanning across Data Foundation, Data Analytics and Data Science we can provide our stakeholders with actionable insights and take ownership of the whole process from ideation and exploration to analytics operations. We work with our stakeholders across the wider Volvo Group and Volvo Group Connected Solutions to increase performance and generate new value for our customers and society at large by utilizing data from various sources, with an emphasis on positioning and communications data from connected vehicles.
We are now looking for a Data Analyst to join our new Analytics Operations team. In Analytics Operations we should act as a catalyst and take responsibility for analytics value creation in all phases; from early ideation with stakeholders to creating runtime dashboards and data pipelines or guiding superusers to help them create their own dashboards. We also cooperate with Data Scientists and Data Engineers to run AI/ML models in operations. The Analytics Operations team is new and as such you will be part of developing the unit and creating successful use cases. We also believe that not everybody is an expert in everything, and together we tailor your role to suit your expertise and passion.
The role
Drive the data journey by connecting with stakeholders, running workshops, identify opportunities and take it from idea to value
Develop state-of-the art solutions, dashboards, and insight reports
Develop an understanding of the opportunities and challenges of the Volvo Group data landscape and how this relates to the needs of the organization
Drive your own projects and/or lead and coordinate Analytics Operations team efforts as needed
Stay at the forefront in the analytics space and share knowledge and experience with colleagues
Your profile
You have a degree in a relevant field or practical experience from utilizing data to drive change
You are a creative, entrepreneurial problem-solver with an inquisitive attitude and are not afraid of complex challenges or unconventional approaches
You routinely use dashboarding as a tool for problem solving, and are experienced in at least one dashboarding solution (e.g. PowerBI, Qlik, Tableau, QuickSight, Grafana)
You confidently and systematically build analysis approaches from scratch, including data extraction, scripting and/or programming in relevant languages and analysis with creation of informative and appealing visualizations
You are a communicative person that builds and maintains trust with stakeholders and colleagues
The ideal candidate is also:
Accomplished in tackling loosely defined problems
Able to balance attention to detail with a focus on value to efficiently achieve impactful results
Humorous; because, in the end, working in the team should be fun
In addition, experience in any of the following skills is considered a plus:
Analytics in a multi-cloud environment (AWS, Azure, GCloud, etc.)
Data Pipelining and Modelling (DataMarts, DataFlows, PowerQuery, Vertipaq etc.)
Data Tools & Frameworks (SQL, AWS Athena, Hadoop, Spark, Databricks, Snowflake etc.)
ML/AI modelling and operationalization
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a highly skilled analytics team that together with our stakeholders creates great value in short- and long-term engagements. The team combines the agile and fast-moving approach of a startup with the benefits of working in a global company. In our team you will be able to make a data-driven impact on sustainable transport solutions for the Volvo Group, our customers and society at large - and have fun while doing it.
We learn in order to stay ahead, and actively encourage competence development and the acquisition of new skills. We have for example dedicated time for own innovation projects, knowledge sharing clinics and the ability to attend fairs or seminars to stay on the forefront of development.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electromobility and digitalization. We employ a hybrid working setup, combining the benefits of physical meetings with the flexibility of working remotely.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Want to know more? Contact us!
Robert Valton, Director Data, Analytics & AI, +46 31 323 76 14 or;
Niklas Tedenbrant, Analytics & AI Transformation Manager, +46 765 53 66 41
