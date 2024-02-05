Data Analyst to Product & Move
2024-02-05
Company Description
H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech delivers technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future of how H&M can use data and analytics in just about everything we do? Are you someone who is intrigued by new problem statements and loves solving meaningful problems with data? Are you passionate about analyzing and interpreting data to help make better decisions about our business? Then H&M Group Business Tech can offer you a position that matches your personality and competence!
About the area
Join our business component unit, Product & Move, in the Business Tech organization. We are transforming the technical landscape and paving the way for decoupled solutions in a modern composable setup. In the Business Component Layer, we act as catalysts and drivers for change, pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible in retail technology. We are responsible and accountable for providing technical solutions for pain points and opportunities in a reusable and scalable manner connected to product lifecycle management and the supply chain.
About the role
We are now looking for a Data Analyst to our business component unit where you will work across our unit of product teams supporting several digital products. Your mission is to provide the product teams with data and analyses to ensure our software solutions are generating actionable and value-enhancing results for our customers and business.
As a Data Analyst you have great analytical skills, believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Our focus is on value creation, growth, and serving customers with full ownership and accountability to deliver exceptional customer and business results.
Responsibilities
You will work with large data sets to analyze information, visualize ideas, and make recommendations for the future. Since you will handle a lot of complex data, it is important that you possess the ability to transform it into an easily understandable format for a variety of stakeholders. As a Data Analyst you will be responsible for, but not limited to:
Provide data insights for technical solutions and system improvements to enhance the customer experience
Promote data-driven decision making through for example experimentation and other quantitative analysis
Help establish and visualize actionable KPIs and present the what, why and how to improve these
Be a data ambassador and the go-to person for all data needs within your area
Providing analysis and insights to support the planning of the development agenda of the area
Independently drive analytical projects end to end in collaboration with team colleagues and stakeholders
Be a main driver in identifying and setting the analytical roadmap and strategy for the area through data-driven insights
Secure incident management, investigation, and digital forensics
Implement tools (e.g. Power BI dashboards) that help data consumers to extract, analyze and visualize data faster and better
Qualifications
4+ years of work experience as a data analyst or business analyst, preferably within retail, supply chain or similar
A strong motivation to work in an environment that support and allows you to take own initiative and make decisions independently
Experience working in a global environment with people from different cultural and professional backgrounds
An analytical, creative, and curious mindset in combination with a strong foundation in statistical methods, business intelligence and data processing
Good knowledge of data-querying using SQL
A result-oriented mindset who is comfortable navigating through uncertainty
Excellent communication skills with the ability to explain data and its implications to a big group of stakeholders
Experience in data visualization, preferably with excellent knowledge of Power BI
Communicativeness in English, both spoken and written
It is a benefit if you have one or more of the following:
Experience working with BigQuery
Experience of agile development methodologies
Experience in supply chain, retail, product lifecycle management and/or stock management
Additional Information
H&M Group is a value-driven company that is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want.
This is a full-time position. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We will review and interview applicants continuously.
