Data Analyst, Quality Surveys | Quality Management

The opportunity
If you are reading this, you probably already know that Polestar is an electric performance car brand. We work hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. We are currently looking for you who are ready to take on this role as Data Analyst Quality Surveys, working with Quality Management in our team within our Quality & Logistics department.
The thrill of driving the car combined with the digital experience of buying, owning, and controlling a Polestar require us to push the limits of technology by making sure our products and projects uphold an outstanding quality aligned with our ambitious goals.
We have set a moonshot goal for climate-neutral cars in 2030 as part of our sustainable future. To be able to do this we need to quality assure our projects - We are therefore growing this team within quality. In this role you will develop and manage product data from External Quality Surveys, making sure our quality targets are met enabling an efficient Lessons Learned in our car programs.
This position is located at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. We believe in a hybrid model when it comes to remote and onsite work, knowing that both in-person collaboration and individual time to focus are needed. What matters most is that people get the time, and support, to do what needs to be done. And to enjoy doing it, of course.
The responsibilities
As a Data Analyst, you will a part of our Quality Management & Business Assurance team, where you will be responsible for develop and manage product data from External Quality Surveys. You will give input to FMA work to secure quality targets are met and avoid reoccurrence of customer dissatisfaction and provide information to line and business operation to take informed and data driven decisions. See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
• Collect, integrate and manage data from various sources within and outside the organisation for analytical use. Produce and manage data products for quality matters, following the data governance and architectural standards.
• Analyze data to uncover meaningful patterns, trends and relationships. Provide actionable insights and recommendations to Future OS, Programs and Line organisations. Create and manage analytical products, such as dashboards, reports and visualizations to support business decisions.
• Develop, implement and maintain customer surveys for the business area and its related responsibilities. Collect, analyze and interpret data to extract actionable insights and prove recommendations or decision making.
• Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and industry standards. Establish data owners and data stewards to manage data assets, following data governance.
• Understand business requirements, manage the backlog and the prioritization process.
• Collaborate with various teams to understand requirements and address specific data and analytics needs.
Furthermore, you will be the trusted advisor and representative for data and analytics for the Quality Management area, working closely with different internal stakeholders.
The ideal candidate
In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. Tenacity. Flexibility. Curiosity. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible. Though you have deep and wide experience within the field, you're still curious and not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You embrace a culture of trust and complete transparency, where you are an active coach and mentor whose goals are to grow and maximize the team's potential. You promote free thought and is energized by ideas from others in team. You are analytic, have strong communication skills with ability to align the organization on complex technical decisions. In addition, you'll need the following qualifications:
• Bsc or Msc degree in IT/Data Science or equivalent
• Previous experience in data analysis and management, data governance and compliance
• Previous experience in Mtab, PowerBI and XIs
• Previous experience from the automotive industry is meritorious
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Our selection process is ongoing, and the job advert will remain open until it's filled.
The Polestar journey is an electric one. Ersättning
